Programming Leftovers
Raku Challenge, Week 92, Issue 1 – Andrew Shitov
This week’s task has an interesting solution in Raku. So, here’s the task:
You are given two strings $A and $B. Write a script to check if the given strings are Isomorphic. Print 1 if they are otherwise 0.
So, we need to compute the difference between the codes of the corresponding characters from both strings, and those differences have to be the same for every character.
Raku Advent Calendar: Day 21: The Story Of Elfs, and Roles, And Santas’ Enterprise
Let’s be serious. After all, we’re grown up people and know the full truth about Santa: he is a showman, and he is a top manager of Santa’s family business. No one knows his exact position, because we must not forget about Mrs.Santa whose share in running the company is at least equal. The position is not relevant to our story anyway. What is important though is that running such a huge venture requires a lot of skills. Not to mention that the venture itself is also a tremendous show on its own, as one can find out from documentaries like The Santa Clause and many other filmed over the last several decades of human history.
What would be the hardest part of running The North Pole Inc.? Logistics? Yeah, but with all the magic of the sleds, and the reindeers, and the Christmas night this task is not that hard to be done. Manufacturing? This task has been delegated to small outsourcing companies like Lego, Nintendo, and dozens others across the globe.
What else remains? The employees. Elves. And, gosh!, have you ever tried to organize them? Don’t even think of trying unless you have a backup in form of a padded room served by polite personnel with reliable supply of pills where you’d be spending your scarce vacation days. It’s an inhumane task because when one puts together thousands, if not millions, as some estimations tell, of ambitious stage stars (no elf would ever consider himself as a second-plane actor!), each charged with energy amount more appropriate to a small nuclear reactor… You know…
Making myself a present | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
My last simple Christmas wish turned out to be quite complex. Testing an idea in actual code can reveal much of the problems that arise from changing CORE concepts. Luckily, we can tweak many things in Raku without changing code in Rakudo. One thing that always bugged me are Mixins of compound types. When mixing in a value, this value will be exposed by a method with the same name as the values’ type object name.
Modern software strategy for manufacturing companies - KDAB
Software has become a critical factor of our economy. Manufacturing companies must start to think and act software-centric to survive. In this interview, software pioneer Matthias Kalle Dalheimer explains why conventional companies run the risk of becoming commoditized and how they can get ahead of the competition. What are the corner stones of a real modern software strategy? What can the “old economy” learn from the software industry (and vice versa)?
At 25, JavaScript Programming Language Is Still Progressing
JavaScript is still one of the most widely used programming languages. How has it been able to continue its popularity, and where will it be 25 years from now?
Future of programming languages is brighter than you think
It’s hard to generalize which programming languages will define the future of programming, but at least these five programming languages are promising faster, secure, and efficient coding that’ll surely help developers increase their productivity levels. Some of the classic languages are here to stay forever, but the new updates make them look new.
Expression Category Taxonomy in C++ – Linux Hint
A computation is any type of calculation that follows a well-defined algorithm. An expression is a sequence of operators and operands that specifies a computation. In other words, an expression is an identifier or a literal, or a sequence of both, joined by operators.
In programming, an expression can result in a value and/or cause some happening. When it results in a value, the expression is a glvalue, rvalue, lvalue, xvalue, or prvalue. Each of these categories is a set of expressions. Each set has a definition and particular situations where its meaning prevails, differentiating it from another set. Each set is called a value category.
LLVM Adds Additional Protections For Arm's SLS Speculation Vulnerability Mitigation
Revealed earlier this year was the Arm Straight Line Speculation (SLS) vulnerability. SLS was a Google discovery for modern ARMv8 CPUs where speculative execution past unconditional changes in control flow could lead to information disclosure via side-channel analysis. Arm recommended compiler-based mitigations to insert speculation barriers after vulnerable instructions, which GCC and LLVM began adding opt-in protections right away. This weekend some additional SLS functionality was added for LLVM.
Advent of Rust 18 and 19: Parsers and New Math | The Mad Scientist Review
Today we have to solve arithmetic homework problems, from a bizarro parallel universe where there is no precedence of operators. We get an input file with homework problems that look like 1 + 2 * 3 + 4 * 5 + 6 to which the answer is not 33 as you might expect, but 71 because in the absence of parentheses you just do all the operations from left to right.
I have in the past had to build a parser for (normal) arithmetic expressions, so in theory I should know how to do this. However, reading the Faster than Lime posts, I have seen that the author is often using a Rust parser generator package called PEG for the problems where I used scan_fmt!(), and it looks quite easy to use. So I decide to use PEG as well to generate this parser.
Linux Kernel 5.9 Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Now
Launched just two months ago, the Linux 5.9 kernel series received today its last maintenance update as version 5.9.16. The kernel is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, and users are urged to consider upgrading to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS. Linux kernel 5.10 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) branch, which means that it will receive support for at least a couple of years. It was released last week on December 13th and already received two maintenance updates, the latest version at the moment of writing being 5.10.2.
today's leftovers
Fedora: "main" branch, COPR and osbuild-composer
