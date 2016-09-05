Running BSDs On The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series - FreeBSD vs. Linux Benchmarks
Over the past nearly two months we have been running a lot of Linux benchmarks on the AMD Ryzen 5000 series, but what about the BSD operating systems with these Zen 3 desktop CPUs? Recently I got around to trying out a few of the BSDs on a Ryzen 9 5900X desktop as well as running some FreeBSD 12.2 vs. Ubuntu Linux benchmarks, including with Linux on OpenZFS and Clang.
For this initial round of BSD testing it was done with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (X570). With the Ryzen 5000 series not mandating new chipsets and working with existing motherboards, there isn't as much to worry about from the BSD perspective assuming the motherboard is known to work fine with the BSDs. Generally with FreeBSD 12 and FreeBSD-based distributions, I've found them to generally work fine on modern AMD 500 series chipsets and generally no major headaches to deal with particularly for FreeBSD 12. Indeed, the Ryzen 9 5900X + ASUS CROSSHAIR VIII HERO was working fine when tested in FreeBSD 12.2 and FreeBSD-based GhostBSD 20.11.28 and MidnightBSD 2.0.1.
Stable Kernels: 5.10.2, 5.9.16, and 5.4.85
I'm announcing the release of the 5.10.2 kernel.
All users of the 5.10 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.10.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.10.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Also: Linux 5.9.16
Linux 5.4.85
Linux Kernel 5.9 Reaches End of Life, Upgrade to Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS Now
Launched just two months ago, the Linux 5.9 kernel series received today its last maintenance update as version 5.9.16. The kernel is now marked as EOL (End of Life) on the kernel.org website, and users are urged to consider upgrading to Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.
Linux kernel 5.10 is an LTS (Long-Term Support) branch, which means that it will receive support for at least a couple of years. It was released last week on December 13th and already received two maintenance updates, the latest version at the moment of writing being 5.10.2.
Since many years there are ways to display Data on the Raspberry PI by using small LCD Displays connected to the GPIO pins. Most of these small projects however use Python, an interpreted language which I dislike. There are C projects using the wiringpi library and which are inspired by Arduino versions, I have looked at this nice work by binerry which concentrates on the PCD8544 (aka known as the Nokia 3310 display!).
I studied it but wanted to use the Objective-C language which I like much more and which will enable me in the near future to leverage existing Kits. I had some doubts about speed and interoperability, so I started by "wrapping" the C functions with an Objective-C class. The proof of concept worked fine, so I went on to write more native library.
Allen Briggs was one of the earliest members of the NetBSD community, pursuing his interest in macBSD, and moving to become a NetBSD developer when the two projects merged. Allen was known for his quiet and relaxed manner, and always brought a keen wisdom with him; allied with his acute technical expertise, he was one of the most valued members of the NetBSD community.
He was a revered member of the NetBSD core team, and keenly involved in many aspects of its application; from working on ARM chips to helping architect many projects, Allen was renowned for his expertise. He was a distinguished engineer at Apple, and used his NetBSD expertise there to bring products to market.
Allen lived in Blacksburg Virginia with his wife and twin boys and was active with various community volunteer groups. His family touched the families of many other NetBSD developers and those friendships have endured beyond his passing.
We have received the following from Allen's family and decided to share it with the NetBSD community. If you can, we would ask you to consider contributing to his Memorial Scholarship.
KDE e.V. Windows Store Statistics [Ed: Windows is a waste of time for KDE; need to focus on BSD and GNU/Linux]
The end of 2020 is nigh, let’s take a look at the current statistics of all applications in the Windows Store published with the KDE e.V. account.
The Raspberry Pi is one of our most favorite devices of the 21st century. As dedicated fans, we can't help but get excited when it's used to help make a difference in the world. This project was featured in the New York Times who explained how the SBC was used to help monitor pollution in New Delhi.
From the information provided, it seems as though the Pi is used to collect data from a system of pollution monitoring devices.
The team decided to check for PM2.5 pollution particulate matter. This type of pollution is easier to detect as there are several commercial options available when it comes to sensors. Altogether, the following modules were used to collect data: AirBeam2, PurpleAir PA-II, DustTrak II 8530 and UPAS.
After writing my post about VDPAU in Debian [1] I received two great comments from anonymous people. One pointed out that I should be using VA-API (also known as VAAPI) on my Intel based Thinkpad and gave a reference to an Arch Linux Wiki page, as usual Arch Linux Wiki is awesome and I learnt a lot of great stuff there. I also found the Debian Wiki page on Hardware Video Acceleration [2] which has some good information (unfortunately I had already found all that out through more difficult methods first, I should read the Debian Wiki more often.
It seems that mplayer doesn’t suppoer VAAPI. The other comment suggested that I try the mpv fork of Mplayer which does support VAAPI but that feature is disabled by default in Debian.
I did a number of tests on playing different videos on my laptop running Debian/Buster with Intel video and my workstation running Debian/Unstable with ATI video. The first thing I noticed is that mpv was unable to use VAAPI on my laptop and that VDPAU won’t decode VP9 videos on my workstation and most 4K videos from YouTube seem to be VP9. So in most cases hardware decoding isn’t going to help me.
I grew up on the coast of Maine, where when the ocean temp hits a balmy 55°F (13°C, 286°K) everyone heads to the beach for a swim. I spent a lot of my youth “bodysurfing” in the relatively small summer curlers that crashed on the nearby beach. If you’ve been surfing, you know there’s a “sweet spot” in a wave where it does all the work for you, and it’s a thrill when you find it. Get too far behind the wave, and you’ll fall out of it and wait for the next one. Get too far ahead and the downward flow will dunk you and you’ll pop up behind the wave again.
Thinking back over the software I’ve been involved with, I think there’s a parallel story.
Sometimes software development feels like a drag; like we’re struggling to keep up or even falling behind. Maybe that’s too many great ideas and not enough people to implement them. Or maybe implementing those ideas is just so time-consuming that it’s not worth the effort. On a project with a lot of users, a losing battle with bug reports might be behind this feeling of endless struggle.
At the other end of the scale, a project can feel like summer vacation: plenty of time to work on whatever catches your fancy. Add some snazzy formatting? Sure! Refactor to use that cool new library? Don’t mind if I do! Rewrite it in Rust? Why the heck not? But at some point, reality catches up: in a business product, it turns out customers don’t pay for refactors. In an open-source project, bug reports and feature requests start to pile up, while contributors struggle with merge conflicts and navigating scores of half-finished rewrites. There’s a brief period of panic, and the project finds itself struggling to keep up once again.
Open-source file syncing and sharing software company Nextcloud has released migration apps to enable users to move from popular proprietary cloud services to a private cloud platform.
