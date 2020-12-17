Android Leftovers

Low-cost LiDAR camera ships with open source software

Onion has gone to Crowd Supply to launch a $179, USB-connected “Onion Tau LiDAR Camera” for 3D depth sensing. The 160 x 60-pixel, 81˚ x 30˚ camera offers a open source Tau Studio Web App and Python API software. After eliciting interest from the Onion community with Onion’s experimental Omega2 LiDAR Kit based on its OpenWrt-on-MIPS based Omega2 module, the company collaborated with Visionary Semiconductor to produce a low-cost 3D LiDAR camera. The result is the $179 Onion Tau LiDAR Camera, which is close to reaching its $15K Crowd Supply goal with 45 days left. Shipments are due May 23.

Portfolio: manage files in your phone

Ever since I met @Kekun in Barcelona, during LAS 2019, I got intrigued by this wave of “running GNOME on phones”. It took several months until I could get my teeth into it though. Between my Sugar applications project, Flatseal, a new job and, mostly, due to how hard it is to get a proper Linux-capable phone in Paraguay, I had no time or choice really. My first mobile-related project started in August, after many failed attempts to buy a proper Linux-capable phone, I decided that my only way forward was to get a refurbished Moto G4 Play, which has acceptable support thanks to PostmarketOS. The project goal was to provide more clarity on how far we are from a Flathub-powered GNOME community-driven OS for phones. The results were better than I expected, but still far from a daily driver. If you’re curious about this research you can find it here.