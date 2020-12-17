Low-cost LiDAR camera ships with open source software
Onion has gone to Crowd Supply to launch a $179, USB-connected “Onion Tau LiDAR Camera” for 3D depth sensing. The 160 x 60-pixel, 81˚ x 30˚ camera offers a open source Tau Studio Web App and Python API software.
After eliciting interest from the Onion community with Onion’s experimental Omega2 LiDAR Kit based on its OpenWrt-on-MIPS based Omega2 module, the company collaborated with Visionary Semiconductor to produce a low-cost 3D LiDAR camera. The result is the $179 Onion Tau LiDAR Camera, which is close to reaching its $15K Crowd Supply goal with 45 days left. Shipments are due May 23.
