Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 21st of December 2020 11:19:59 PM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Kdenlive 20.12 Scores a Massive Release

Kdenlive 20.12 released with some interesting and long-requested features - same track transition, subtitle editor inside the timeline, new effects, and many more. Read more

Android Leftovers

Insights on the reproducibility and future of free software with Chris Lamb

The Reproducible Builds project seeks to integrate a set of development practices into software which emphasize build reproducibility, or the ability to ensure that a given build process will lead to verifiably integrous binaries which correspond to their source code. Reproducibility is especially important in software that is used for sensitive applications or even by users living in repressive regimes under mortal danger – repressive governments, for example, may choose to introduce vulnerabilities into software used by dissidents to connect to the Internet by targeting pre-compiled binaries and build processes rather than source code. The project is working towards making many widely used pieces of free software reproducible, from its aims towards making (at the very least the packages of) several widely used distributions of GNU/Linux reproducible to achieving reproducibility for individual pieces of critical software like Tor and Tails. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install EteSync 2.0 (Etebase) Server on Ubuntu - LinuxBabe

    This tutorial is going to show you how to install EteSync server on Ubuntu. EteSync is an open-source, end-to-end encryption solution for syncing your calendars, contacts, tasks and notes.

  • How to manage your Linux command history | Enable Sysadmin

    Taking the mystery out of your Bash history.

  • 11 automation guides to enhance your Ansible skills | Enable Sysadmin

    Discover the versatility of Ansible with these top guides for IT automation.

  • Linux Run Commands As Another User – TecAdmin

    Linux is the best and most-used open source operating system. The Linux users have a large number of options to choose operating system. You have options to choose desktop for your Linux systems. But still Linux professionals love the command line to work. Mainly the Linux server editions comes with command line option only, which create them lighter and faster. The Linux users uses shell to interact with operating systems. In which the Bash (Born Shell) is the most used shell and available default on most systems. Now a days Zsh (Z Shell) is also getting popularity between the users due to its features. In this tutorial you will learn how to run command as another user in Linux/Unix systems.

  • UbuntuHak: FreeNAS home server backups Done Right

    There are plenty of guides explaining how to back up FreeNAS - now TrueNAS - servers. Personally, I found them either vague in what they actually back up and what will be the final outcome or they get way too complicated for people of home NAS servers who want something that "just works". So here it is how I am periodically backing up my FreeNAS server to USB external drives.

  • Remove Top Bar, Left Dock, Other UI Elements in Ubuntu 20.04 via Extension | UbuntuHandbook

    Want to disable the top panel, left dock launcher, search box, and other Gnome UI elements in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS? You can now do it via a Gnome Shell extension. Just Perfection is an extension allows you to get a super minimal GNOME desktop. It offers a list of options to toggle on / off the visibility of Gnome top bar, Dash (dock launcher), Search (search box in both Activities view and ‘Show Applications’), Hot Corner, OSD (notification pop-up), Workspace popup and workspace switcher, Background Menu, App Gesture.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6