today's howtos
How to enable end-to-end encryption while real-time co-editing in ONLYOFFICE Workspace
How to change Plasma system area icon spacing - 5.19 onwards
In my short review of Plasma 5.19, I mentioned a curious little problem I encountered - my systray suddenly got huge after an upgrade, taking a good two thirds of the panel. This wasn't caused by the desktop itself, but rather by a change in the systray plasmoid, which undid and made my manual spacing change wrong, spacing that I had introduced to work around the insufficient distance between system area icons made in one of the previous Plasma editions. Well now.
As it happens, my feeling is that the icon spacing in the new desktop environment is sufficiently airy not to require any additional changes. But just to be thorough, I decided to explore this venue a little, and found the rather interesting Plasma SysTray Tweaks for Latte plasmoid, made by the Latte Dock developer. It's time for see what this thing can do for our OCD demons. After me.
su Command in Linux with Useful Examples
The su command is also known as switch user. This command is used to become another user during a login session. When invoked without a username, su defaults switch to the super user. Basically, the su command is used to change current logged in user to another user without logged out from system.
It is an frequently used command mostly by the Linux terminal users. This tutorial will help you understand the uses of Linux su command with examples.
How to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install Ableton 10 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20
Today we are looking at how to install Ableton 10 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Diff So Fancy: Diffs Have Never Looked So Pretty - YouTube
By default git diffs look fairly boring so to fix that we can a git highlighting tool like diff so fancy to fix that, it doesn't add anythign functional but sometimes an aethetic change is a good enough reason to use something.
How to Improve the Speed and Rank of a WordPress Website - RoseHosting
WordPress is one of the most widely-used platforms to host a website. Learning how to improve the speed and rank of a WordPress website is a hot topic these days. With more and more users sharing their ideas online using CMSes, having a WordPress site that stands out is important.
How To Install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenNMS is a free open source enterprise-level network monitoring and management platform that provides information to allow us to make decisions in regards to future network and capacity planning. OpenNMS designed to manage tens of thousands of devices from a single server as well as manage unlimited devices using a cluster of servers. It includes a discovery engine to automatically configure and manage network devices without operator intervention.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of OpenNMS (Open Network Management System) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Install Kali Linux on VMware Workstation - buildVirtual
Learn how to install Kali Linux on VMware, how to ensure VMware tools is working on Kali Linux and how to troubleshoot a Kali VMware Virtual Machine
Portfolio: manage files in your phone
Ever since I met @Kekun in Barcelona, during LAS 2019, I got intrigued by this wave of “running GNOME on phones”. It took several months until I could get my teeth into it though. Between my Sugar applications project, Flatseal, a new job and, mostly, due to how hard it is to get a proper Linux-capable phone in Paraguay, I had no time or choice really. My first mobile-related project started in August, after many failed attempts to buy a proper Linux-capable phone, I decided that my only way forward was to get a refurbished Moto G4 Play, which has acceptable support thanks to PostmarketOS. The project goal was to provide more clarity on how far we are from a Flathub-powered GNOME community-driven OS for phones. The results were better than I expected, but still far from a daily driver. If you’re curious about this research you can find it here.
Kdenlive 20.12 Scores a Massive Release
Kdenlive 20.12 released with some interesting and long-requested features - same track transition, subtitle editor inside the timeline, new effects, and many more.
Android Leftovers
Insights on the reproducibility and future of free software with Chris Lamb
The Reproducible Builds project seeks to integrate a set of development practices into software which emphasize build reproducibility, or the ability to ensure that a given build process will lead to verifiably integrous binaries which correspond to their source code. Reproducibility is especially important in software that is used for sensitive applications or even by users living in repressive regimes under mortal danger – repressive governments, for example, may choose to introduce vulnerabilities into software used by dissidents to connect to the Internet by targeting pre-compiled binaries and build processes rather than source code. The project is working towards making many widely used pieces of free software reproducible, from its aims towards making (at the very least the packages of) several widely used distributions of GNU/Linux reproducible to achieving reproducibility for individual pieces of critical software like Tor and Tails.
