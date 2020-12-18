Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, SMLR, Open Source Security, Destination Linux
Late Night Linux – Episode 105
We look back at some of the biggest 2020 trends including Arm and Mozilla, consider the fallout from the recent CentOS announcement, and end on typically good KDE news. Plus details of a LNL community event.
SMLR 325 SMLR Reboot
The real reason most companies use microservices - YouTube
Microservices are the dominant model for modern web services and their architecture. It feels like we teach microservices backwards -- the real motivation (and value) is often not mentioned, or mentioned as a footnote to many lesser advantages.
Episode 247 – Door 22: How to report one security flaw – Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about how to report one security flaw
205: Home Sweet Home Labs - Destination Linux
Setting up a proper home lab can be tons of fun and provide you with invaluable knowledge and increase your productivity, privacy, and security all in one. That’s why this week we’re going to be discussing the must-have home server setups you don’t want to live without. Plus we have our community feedback where we discuss the big SolarWinds Hack and in the Gaming section we check out a great party game with JackBox Party Pack 7. Of course, we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.
Programming With Raku/Perl
