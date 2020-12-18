Programming With Raku/Perl
-
Day 22: What’s the point of pointfree programming? – Raku Advent Calendar
If you’re a programmer, there’s a good chance that names are important to you, too. Giving variables and functions is one of the basic tenets of writing good code, and improving the quality of names is one of the first steps in refactoring low-quality code. And if you both are a programmer and are at all familiar with Raku (renamed from “Perl 6” in 2019), then you are even more likely to appreciate the power and importance of names.
This makes the appeal of pointfree programming – which advocates for removing many of the names in your code – a bit mysterious. Given how helpful good names are, it can be hard to understand why you’d want to eliminate them.
-
2020.51 Merry ReleasMas – Rakudo Weekly News
Alexander Kiryuhin announced the 2020.12 Rakudo Compiler Release of the Raku Programming Language. JJ Merelo made sure there’s an up-to-date Alpine-Linux docker image, as well as a raku-test image. And Claudio Ramirez made sure there are Rakudo compiler packages for many Linux distributions. Kudos to all involved!
In related joyous news, Jonathan Worthington released a new version of the Comma Complete IDE (the paid version for subscribers only). The free Comma Community IDE version will be released in January 2021.
-
The Persuaders! | The Incredible Journey
When I made a libpng module I wanted it to be compatible with libpng as far as possible. I usually use British spellings like "colour" and "grey" but libpng insists on "color" and "gray". (Oddly enough the PNG specification on the web uses "colour" and "grey" though.) So the documentation and examples were fully compatible with Roger Moore and his Aston Martin, but all the code was Tony Curtis-style "color" and "gray". Anyway after a while I have to say it was starting to get old writing colour then color then gray then grey.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 544 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming With Raku/Perl
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, SMLR, Open Source Security, Destination Linux
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 28 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago