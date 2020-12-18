Devices: Arduino Uno, LineageOS
Making a mini 360° LiDAR for $40
LiDAR (or “light detection and ranging”) sensors are all the rage these days, from their potential uses in autonomous vehicles, to their implementation on the iPhone 12. As cool as they are, these (traditionally) spinning sensors tend to be quite expensive, well out of reach for most amateur experimenters. Daniel Hingston, however, has managed to build his own unit for under $40, using an Arduino Uno and a pair of VL53L0X time-of-flight (ToF) sensors.
The Galaxy S II still lives: Developer unofficially ports LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11
In the last few months, we’ve talked about various unofficial Android 11 ports for numerous devices. Some of them were expected, as they were fairly new devices with a strong development backing. However, there were quite a few surprising entries, like the port for the Raspberry Pi 4, which was never intended to run Android in the first place. Now, another legendary device, the Samsung Galaxy S II, has received a taste of Android 11 through an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1.
Lilbits: New software for very old phones, more native apps for Macs with M1 chips
Meanwhile, independent developers continue to support many phones long after they’ve been abandoned by their manufacturers by releasing custom ROMs that are often based on Android Open Source Project code… and sometimes based on GNU/Linux.
The latest cases in point? A developer has unofficially ported LineageOS 18.1 to run on the Samsung Galaxy S II, which means a smartphone that was launched in 2011 can now run the latest version of Google’s Android operating system. Meanwhile, PostmarketOS reports its Linux-for-phones software can now at least boot on the Acer CloudMobile S500, a smartphone from 2012 when Acer was actually making phones.
