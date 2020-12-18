Free/Libre Content Management: Snipe-IT, PartKeepr, Hugo and WordPress
-
Snipe-IT:Free Libre Warehouse and Asset Management System
Snipe-IT is a free web-based inventory and warehouse management system. It is open-source and self-hosted cloud solution that companies can download and install it on their private hostings.
As it is built to support multiple users and locations, Snipe-IT is a good option for companies with active and dynamic operations like shipping companies.
The system is built with PHP using Laravel PHP framework and it uses several open-source libraries.
-
PartKeepr: Free Open-source Inventory and Warehouse Management
PartKeepr is a free open-soure system for managing warehouse and multi-location inventory.
It is built with Symfony2 (PHP Framework) as a web-based system using PHP and MySQL as database backend with support for PostgreSQL as well.
PartKeepr is packed with dozens of asset management tools within a modular tabbed and boxed user-interface that is easy to use and manage.
It offers multiple project management with multiple-locations, asset types, unit managements.
-
Blogging with Hugo ·
Some years ago I switched my blog from Wordpress to Nikola. I wrote a blog post about the move, but within a year or so, I’d pretty much stopped blogging completely.
More recently I discovered Hugo, and used it for a couple of other sites I own. popeyspades is a simple blog to promote a game server I was running at the time.
-
WordPress.com Launches New Courses With A Focus On Customer Education
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 548 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming With Raku/Perl
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, SMLR, Open Source Security, Destination Linux
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 28 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
8 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
12 hours 6 min ago
12 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 32 min ago
17 hours 36 min ago