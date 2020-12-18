Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security: Scans, Microsoft Cracked, and Latest Patches

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 22nd of December 2020 03:17:14 AM Filed under
Security
  • New, free tool adds layer of security for the software supply chain | NYU Tandon School of Engineering

    The software supply chain has long been a prime target for cyberattacks, putting servers, IoT devices, personal computers, and connected equipment from surgically embedded devices to avionics at risk of sabotage. These risks will increase dramatically with the global rollout of such new technologies as 5G telecommunications, and new tools will be required to affirm the security and authenticity of software projects. Against this backdrop, in-toto, an open-source tool developed by researchers at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering that provides an unprecedented level of assurance against such attacks, announces it has hit a significant milestone with the release of its first major version.

    [...]

    In-toto is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation

  • Modernize Your Intrusion Detection Strategy with an AI-Powered, Open-Source NIDS
  • Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems

    Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it found malicious software in its systems related to a massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, adding a top technology target to a growing list of attacked government agencies.

  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (curl, influxdb, lxml, node-ini, php-pear, and postsrsd), Fedora (chromium, curl, firefox, matrix-synapse, mingw-jasper, phpldapadmin, and thunderbird), Mageia (openjpeg2), openSUSE (gcc7, openssh, PackageKit, python-urllib3, slurm_18_08, and webkit2gtk3), Oracle (fapolicydbug, firefox, nginx:1.16, nodejs:12, and thunderbird), Red Hat (libpq, openssl, and thunderbird), and SUSE (curl, firefox, openssh, ovmf, slurm_17_11, slurm_18_08, slurm_20_02, and xen).

»

More in Tux Machines

Programming With Raku/Perl

  • Day 22: What’s the point of pointfree programming? – Raku Advent Calendar

    If you’re a programmer, there’s a good chance that names are important to you, too. Giving variables and functions is one of the basic tenets of writing good code, and improving the quality of names is one of the first steps in refactoring low-quality code. And if you both are a programmer and are at all familiar with Raku (renamed from “Perl 6” in 2019), then you are even more likely to appreciate the power and importance of names. This makes the appeal of pointfree programming – which advocates for removing many of the names in your code – a bit mysterious. Given how helpful good names are, it can be hard to understand why you’d want to eliminate them.

  • 2020.51 Merry ReleasMas – Rakudo Weekly News

    Alexander Kiryuhin announced the 2020.12 Rakudo Compiler Release of the Raku Programming Language. JJ Merelo made sure there’s an up-to-date Alpine-Linux docker image, as well as a raku-test image. And Claudio Ramirez made sure there are Rakudo compiler packages for many Linux distributions. Kudos to all involved! In related joyous news, Jonathan Worthington released a new version of the Comma Complete IDE (the paid version for subscribers only). The free Comma Community IDE version will be released in January 2021.

  • The Persuaders! | The Incredible Journey

    When I made a libpng module I wanted it to be compatible with libpng as far as possible. I usually use British spellings like "colour" and "grey" but libpng insists on "color" and "gray". (Oddly enough the PNG specification on the web uses "colour" and "grey" though.) So the documentation and examples were fully compatible with Roger Moore and his Aston Martin, but all the code was Tony Curtis-style "color" and "gray". Anyway after a while I have to say it was starting to get old writing colour then color then gray then grey.

Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, SMLR, Open Source Security, Destination Linux

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 105

    We look back at some of the biggest 2020 trends including Arm and Mozilla, consider the fallout from the recent CentOS announcement, and end on typically good KDE news. Plus details of a LNL community event.

  • SMLR 325 SMLR Reboot
  • The real reason most companies use microservices - YouTube

    Microservices are the dominant model for modern web services and their architecture. It feels like we teach microservices backwards -- the real motivation (and value) is often not mentioned, or mentioned as a footnote to many lesser advantages.

  • Episode 247 – Door 22: How to report one security flaw – Open Source Security

    Josh and Kurt talk about how to report one security flaw

  • 205: Home Sweet Home Labs - Destination Linux

    Setting up a proper home lab can be tons of fun and provide you with invaluable knowledge and increase your productivity, privacy, and security all in one. That’s why this week we’re going to be discussing the must-have home server setups you don’t want to live without. Plus we have our community feedback where we discuss the big SolarWinds Hack and in the Gaming section we check out a great party game with JackBox Party Pack 7. Of course, we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux.

today's howtos

  • How to enable end-to-end encryption while real-time co-editing in ONLYOFFICE Workspace
  • How to change Plasma system area icon spacing - 5.19 onwards

    In my short review of Plasma 5.19, I mentioned a curious little problem I encountered - my systray suddenly got huge after an upgrade, taking a good two thirds of the panel. This wasn't caused by the desktop itself, but rather by a change in the systray plasmoid, which undid and made my manual spacing change wrong, spacing that I had introduced to work around the insufficient distance between system area icons made in one of the previous Plasma editions. Well now. As it happens, my feeling is that the icon spacing in the new desktop environment is sufficiently airy not to require any additional changes. But just to be thorough, I decided to explore this venue a little, and found the rather interesting Plasma SysTray Tweaks for Latte plasmoid, made by the Latte Dock developer. It's time for see what this thing can do for our OCD demons. After me.

  • su Command in Linux with Useful Examples

    The su command is also known as switch user. This command is used to become another user during a login session. When invoked without a username, su defaults switch to the super user. Basically, the su command is used to change current logged in user to another user without logged out from system. It is an frequently used command mostly by the Linux terminal users. This tutorial will help you understand the uses of Linux su command with examples.

  • How to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to install Ableton 10 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20

    Today we are looking at how to install Ableton 10 on a Chromebook with Crossover 20. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • Diff So Fancy: Diffs Have Never Looked So Pretty - YouTube

    By default git diffs look fairly boring so to fix that we can a git highlighting tool like diff so fancy to fix that, it doesn't add anythign functional but sometimes an aethetic change is a good enough reason to use something.

  • How to Improve the Speed and Rank of a WordPress Website - RoseHosting

    WordPress is one of the most widely-used platforms to host a website. Learning how to improve the speed and rank of a WordPress website is a hot topic these days. With more and more users sharing their ideas online using CMSes, having a WordPress site that stands out is important.

  • How To Install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OpenNMS on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, OpenNMS is a free open source enterprise-level network monitoring and management platform that provides information to allow us to make decisions in regards to future network and capacity planning. OpenNMS designed to manage tens of thousands of devices from a single server as well as manage unlimited devices using a cluster of servers. It includes a discovery engine to automatically configure and manage network devices without operator intervention. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of OpenNMS (Open Network Management System) on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to Install Kali Linux on VMware Workstation - buildVirtual

    Learn how to install Kali Linux on VMware, how to ensure VMware tools is working on Kali Linux and how to troubleshoot a Kali VMware Virtual Machine

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6