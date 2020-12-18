Some years ago I switched my blog from Wordpress to Nikola. I wrote a blog post about the move, but within a year or so, I’d pretty much stopped blogging completely. More recently I discovered Hugo, and used it for a couple of other sites I own. popeyspades is a simple blog to promote a game server I was running at the time.

PartKeepr is a free open-soure system for managing warehouse and multi-location inventory. It is built with Symfony2 (PHP Framework) as a web-based system using PHP and MySQL as database backend with support for PostgreSQL as well. PartKeepr is packed with dozens of asset management tools within a modular tabbed and boxed user-interface that is easy to use and manage. It offers multiple project management with multiple-locations, asset types, unit managements.

Snipe-IT is a free web-based inventory and warehouse management system. It is open-source and self-hosted cloud solution that companies can download and install it on their private hostings. As it is built to support multiple users and locations, Snipe-IT is a good option for companies with active and dynamic operations like shipping companies. The system is built with PHP using Laravel PHP framework and it uses several open-source libraries.

The software supply chain has long been a prime target for cyberattacks, putting servers, IoT devices, personal computers, and connected equipment from surgically embedded devices to avionics at risk of sabotage. These risks will increase dramatically with the global rollout of such new technologies as 5G telecommunications, and new tools will be required to affirm the security and authenticity of software projects. Against this backdrop, in-toto, an open-source tool developed by researchers at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering that provides an unprecedented level of assurance against such attacks, announces it has hit a significant milestone with the release of its first major version. [...] In-toto is supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation

Devices: Arduino Uno, LineageOS Making a mini 360° LiDAR for $40 LiDAR (or “light detection and ranging”) sensors are all the rage these days, from their potential uses in autonomous vehicles, to their implementation on the iPhone 12. As cool as they are, these (traditionally) spinning sensors tend to be quite expensive, well out of reach for most amateur experimenters. Daniel Hingston, however, has managed to build his own unit for under $40, using an Arduino Uno and a pair of VL53L0X time-of-flight (ToF) sensors.

The Galaxy S II still lives: Developer unofficially ports LineageOS 18.1 based on Android 11 In the last few months, we’ve talked about various unofficial Android 11 ports for numerous devices. Some of them were expected, as they were fairly new devices with a strong development backing. However, there were quite a few surprising entries, like the port for the Raspberry Pi 4, which was never intended to run Android in the first place. Now, another legendary device, the Samsung Galaxy S II, has received a taste of Android 11 through an unofficial build of LineageOS 18.1.

Lilbits: New software for very old phones, more native apps for Macs with M1 chips Meanwhile, independent developers continue to support many phones long after they’ve been abandoned by their manufacturers by releasing custom ROMs that are often based on Android Open Source Project code… and sometimes based on GNU/Linux. The latest cases in point? A developer has unofficially ported LineageOS 18.1 to run on the Samsung Galaxy S II, which means a smartphone that was launched in 2011 can now run the latest version of Google’s Android operating system. Meanwhile, PostmarketOS reports its Linux-for-phones software can now at least boot on the Acer CloudMobile S500, a smartphone from 2012 when Acer was actually making phones.