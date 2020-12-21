We announced the ODROID-Go in 2018 to celebrate our 10th birthday. In 2019 December, we announced the ODROID-Go Advance (OGA). Now, it is time to introduce a new developers’ gaming gadget for 2021. We’ve upgraded the OGA hardware design, and we call it OGS (ODROID-Go Super). The LCD size changed from 3.5 inches to 5 inches with a tempered cover glass. The resolution changed from 480x320 to 854x480 pixels. We know many retro gaming fans want a 4:3 aspect ratio display, but we couldn’t find any LCD manufacturer who can build a 4 ~ 5 inch display with 4:3 ratio. The battery capacity has also increased by around 30%. The OGA had a 3000mAh battery while this new OGS has a 4000mAh battery. You can continuously play games for several hours depending on backlight brightness. Also: ODROID-Go Super Ubuntu portable gaming console gets a larger 5-inch display

Oracle and Red Hat/Fedora Enhancing Oracle Linux 8 Management with Oracle Linux Manager 2.10 Oracle is pleased to introduce Oracle Linux Manager 2.10, a management tool based on the Spacewalk project providing IT managers with what they need to manage their Oracle Linux environment. This release includes all of the features you have come to appreciate in Spacewalk 2.10 with incremental enhancements for Oracle Linux 8 clients. Oracle Linux Manager 2.10 replaces the previous Spacewalk 2.10 release.

Trac on Python 3 in f34 and beyond Thank you to Miro Hrončok, who’s completed the update of Trac in Fedora to Python3. If you need a plugin that still needs Python2, now is the time to work with the maintainer and/or upstream to get it ported.

Deploying Operators with OLM bundles This post shows an example of using the Operator Lifecycle Manager (OLM) bundle deployment architecture to deploy an operator. The post demonstrates how various components of the operator-framework work together to deploy an operator. A bundle is an operator packaging construct which contains an operator definition and manifests which ultimately determine how the operator is deployed onto a Kubernetes cluster. Bundles are the preferred mechanism within OLM going forward to package and deploy Operators. Recently a migration from the original OLM package manifest format to the bundle format has begun. Operator developers are encouraged to develop their operators using the new bundle format.

Creativity in the time of COVID-19 Red Hat’s video and animation team kicked off 2020 with lots of exciting projects on the horizon, but like many organizations, the COVID-19 lockdown created unique hurdles for those of us in the creative community who are used to traveling and shooting footage on site. Like others, we had to adjust to find new ways of collaborating and creating meaningful content despite working remotely. From a Red Hat perspective, it was important for us to focus on creative work with authenticity, while also prioritizing safety. To tackle this head on, we did what we always do to solve a creative problem: research ideas, prototype, discuss what’s feasible and come up with really cool solutions.

IBM, mimik To Make Edge Computing More Accessible For Customers mimik will bring its hybrid edgeCloud platform together with IBM’s Edge Application Manager, which runs on Red Hat OpenShift, to enable devices with computing resources as well as the broad spectrum of Linux-based edge devices and clusters, to have containerized computing capabilities at the edge.

Open Answers: What is an Ansible Playbook?