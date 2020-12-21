4 reasons businesses adopted open source in 2020
Companies are turning to open source during the pandemic, with 44% of organizations reporting they will increase their use of open source for application development, finds Tidelift's third managed open source survey.
We've heard this lyric before; in previous recessions, organizations turned to open source for cost savings and stayed for its other transformational benefits. We wanted to understand which long-term benefits were most helpful to organizations of different sizes. Here's a summary of what we found.
Open source is driving cost and time savings while improving efficiency. A key driver, cited by 68% of organizations, is saving money and development time, as using open source reduces the time developers spend writing new code from scratch. Almost half (48%) report that it increases app development and maintenance efficiency. Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are far more likely to cite this as a reason to encourage the use of more open source (61% vs. 41% for organizations with less than 1,000).
