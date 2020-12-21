Android Leftovers
ODROID-Go Super
We announced the ODROID-Go in 2018 to celebrate our 10th birthday. In 2019 December, we announced the ODROID-Go Advance (OGA). Now, it is time to introduce a new developers’ gaming gadget for 2021. We’ve upgraded the OGA hardware design, and we call it OGS (ODROID-Go Super). The LCD size changed from 3.5 inches to 5 inches with a tempered cover glass. The resolution changed from 480x320 to 854x480 pixels. We know many retro gaming fans want a 4:3 aspect ratio display, but we couldn’t find any LCD manufacturer who can build a 4 ~ 5 inch display with 4:3 ratio. The battery capacity has also increased by around 30%. The OGA had a 3000mAh battery while this new OGS has a 4000mAh battery. You can continuously play games for several hours depending on backlight brightness. Also: ODROID-Go Super Ubuntu portable gaming console gets a larger 5-inch display
Kwort Linux 4.3.5 Released With LTS Kernel 5.10.1 And Stable Packages
After one and a half years of development, Kwort developer David Cortarello has finally announced a new stable version 4.3.5 of Kwort Linux. For those unaware, Kwort Linux is a CRUX-based lightweight and fast operating system featuring a highly-configurable Openbox window manager and kpkg (Kwort’s package manager) package manager.
Oracle and Red Hat/Fedora
Firebird LibreOffice and Sarper Akdemir's Story
