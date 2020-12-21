Here’s The True Reason Linux Users Love The Command Line
When I started my own Linux journey, I was adamant about not even touching a terminal window. As if the command line was this diseased, disgusting thing. "If I can't do it with a GUI then I'm not even interested in this distro!" I'd stubbornly declare.
I'd get visibly upset when stumbling across all these tutorials online that use command line instructions when far easier (in my opinion) graphical approaches exist. Why on earth were these guys showing us how to make an application executable using the command line?
Why not just find it in your file manager, right click it, select "properties," go to the permissions tab, and check the appropriate box to make it executable? That seemed more intuitive… to me. Or maybe it was just what felt "correct" after two decades of Windows.
Linspire 10 Public Beta 1 Release
Today the PC/OpenSystems Development team is pleased to announce the Public beta for release 10, the next chapter in the Linspire story. Along with updated branding and design we have made significant advancements that once again proves - if there was ever any doubt - Linspire is the number one Linux distribution for new, intermediate and power users. Release 10 utilizes the latest LTS from Canonical (20.04) as well as our own improvements to the kernel and application base. Since this is a public beta we do not recommend that it be employed in any type of production environments; for those kind of workloads, our tested and stable release Linspire 9.5.1 is ready and able. Please feel free to submit any and all feedback to : support@pc-opensystems.com Also: Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Migrating to Ubuntu LTS: six facts for CentOS users
Considering migrating to Ubuntu from other Linux platforms, such as CentOS? Think Ubuntu- the most popular Linux distribution on public clouds, data centre and the edge. Since its inception, Ubuntu consistently gains market share, as of today reaching almost 50%. Wondering why Ubuntu is so popular? Here is our take...
What’s new in Open Source MANO: multi-cloud orchestration, operator lifecycle management, and more
Open source MANO (OSM) community recently added two more bricks in the wall of NFV orchestration events: OSM Release NINE and OSM#10 Hackfest. The community has come a long way to mature OSM into its 9th version. A toast to all the system integrators, network operators, researchers, and VNF vendors who have hit the home run there! Canonical’s contribution towards the OSM Release NINE highlights the model-driven capabilities for network services onboarding. This model-driven approach paves the way towards the goal of multi-cloud orchestration using centralized OSM components. Another major integration is the alignment of the OSM network model with ETSI (European Telecommunication Standard Institute) SOL006 standards. Canonical being a key member of the OSM community, also participated in Hackfest, and in collaboration with other stakeholders, covered the majority of the hackfest sessions. The event held once again behind the screens from Nov 30 to Dec 4, 2020 and focused on enhancing community interactivity and encouraging developers to participate in the project.
11 Best Free and Open Source Solutions for Home Automation
Home Automation software is software that lets you control and monitor common home and office appliances using a computer. Home automation used to be confined to turning on and off lights and appliances. But the possibilities are much wider letting users build a wireless network, automate TV and hi-fi, monitor pets when you are away, set up an answering system, create a weather station – integrating an abundance of different home automation technologies into one. Many home automation systems use proprietary networking protocols. The protocols used will be specific to the company that developed the system. The software company may favor such an approach as it ties the customer to their products only. However, this can only be detriment to the user of the home automation system. It is therefore important to evaluate a home automation system to ensure that it is built on open protocols. All of these solutions are released under an open source license.
