Considering migrating to Ubuntu from other Linux platforms, such as CentOS? Think Ubuntu- the most popular Linux distribution on public clouds, data centre and the edge. Since its inception, Ubuntu consistently gains market share, as of today reaching almost 50%. Wondering why Ubuntu is so popular? Here is our take...

Today the PC/OpenSystems Development team is pleased to announce the Public beta for release 10, the next chapter in the Linspire story. Along with updated branding and design we have made significant advancements that once again proves - if there was ever any doubt - Linspire is the number one Linux distribution for new, intermediate and power users. Release 10 utilizes the latest LTS from Canonical (20.04) as well as our own improvements to the kernel and application base. Since this is a public beta we do not recommend that it be employed in any type of production environments; for those kind of workloads, our tested and stable release Linspire 9.5.1 is ready and able. Please feel free to submit any and all feedback to : support@pc-opensystems.com Also: Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users

What’s new in Open Source MANO: multi-cloud orchestration, operator lifecycle management, and more Open source MANO (OSM) community recently added two more bricks in the wall of NFV orchestration events: OSM Release NINE and OSM#10 Hackfest. The community has come a long way to mature OSM into its 9th version. A toast to all the system integrators, network operators, researchers, and VNF vendors who have hit the home run there! Canonical’s contribution towards the OSM Release NINE highlights the model-driven capabilities for network services onboarding. This model-driven approach paves the way towards the goal of multi-cloud orchestration using centralized OSM components. Another major integration is the alignment of the OSM network model with ETSI (European Telecommunication Standard Institute) SOL006 standards. Canonical being a key member of the OSM community, also participated in Hackfest, and in collaboration with other stakeholders, covered the majority of the hackfest sessions. The event held once again behind the screens from Nov 30 to Dec 4, 2020 and focused on enhancing community interactivity and encouraging developers to participate in the project.