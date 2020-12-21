Programming Leftovers
Fifteen years have passed since I started my career in IT — which is quite some time. I've been playing with computers for 25 years now, which makes me quite knowledgeable about the field, for sure.
However, while I was fully prepared to bargain with computers, I was not prepared to do so with humans. The whole career management thing was unknown to me. I had no useful skills to navigate within the enterprise organization. I had to learn the ropes the hard way, failing along the way. It hurt.
Almost ten years ago, I had the chance to meet a new colleague — Alexis Monville. Alexis was a team facilitator, and I started to work with him on many non-technical levels. He taught me a lot about agility and team organization. Working on this set of new skills changed how I envisioned my work and how I fit into the company.
Back in September Arm began talking about their "2020 extensions" for the A-profile architecture. Initial support for these new additions as ARMv8.7-A is beginning to land in the LLVM compiler stack.
As part of Arm's annual updates to the A-profile architecture, the 2020 / ARMv8.7-A update is bringing improvements around device hot-unplug, atomic 64-byte loads and stores, updating the WFE and WFI instructions to support timeouts, asymetric fault handling in MTE, and other changes. The WFI/WFE instructions are important for entering the low-power standby state where most clocks are gated when waiting for interrupts or events. See Arm's September blog post for an overview of their 2020 / ARMv8.7-A improvements. There is also the initial documentation around the ARMv8.7-A ISA.
While trying to implement a long planned feature, an ad block in Angelfish, the Plasma Mobile webbrowser, I was looking for a mostly complete and performant library that provides this functionality.
First I found libadblockplus, which is a C++ library providing the AdblockPlus core functionality. Sounds great, right? Well, not quite. It includes it’s own v8 java script engine, and since we are talking about a webbrowser with a QML interface here, including a third java script engine and a second copy of v8 was absolutely not an option. Even if this wasn’t a webbrowser, running a java script engine as implementation detail of a library is at least … problematic.
The other option I found is adblock-rust, which is the built-in ad block of the Brave browser. As the name tells, it is written in Rust, and I was originally looking for a C++ library. But it turned out this was not much of a problem, since Rust features excellent C interoperability, just like C++. Based on this common ground, bindings can be created to use Rust code from C++ (and the other way around if needed).
My friend Amy Guy is running for election on the W3C TAG (Technical Architecture Group). The TAG is an unsual group that sets a lot of the direction of the future of standards that you and I use everyday on the web. Read their statement on running, and if you can, ie if you're one of those unusual people labeled as "AC Representative", please consider voting for them. (Due to the nature of the W3C's organizational and funding structure, only paying W3C Members tend to qualify... if you know you're working for an organization that has paying membership to the W3C, find out who the AC rep is and strongly encourage them to vote for Amy.)
[...]
That's all well and good for the philosophical-alignment angle. But what about the "Technical" letter in TAG? Amy's standing there is rock-solid. And I know because I've had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Amy on several standards (including ActivityPub, of which we are co-authors.
Several times I watched with amazement as Amy and I talked about some changes we thought were necessary and Amy just got in the zone, this look of intense hyperfocus (really, someone should record the Amy Spec Editing Zone sometime, it's quite a thing to see), and they refactored huge chunks of the spec to match our discussion. And Amy knows, and deeply cares, about so many aspects of the W3C's organization and structure.
Mozilla Leftovers
The scammers are using malicious browser extensions— a tried and tested fraud tactic — to inject bogus advertisements into the results displayed on a search engine page. The more users who visit the fraudulent ad pages, the more money the perpetrators earn via a traffic-driven advertising program. Microsoft did not identify who was responsible for the attacks, or how much money they had netted.
The Mozilla Firefox browser has been updated to 84.0.1 and is a minor bug fix update. This update will appear in your Synaptic Package Manager if you are using Firefox.
But as the snow begins to fall each December, my attention turns to another owl: the Snowy Owl. Normally at this time of year I'm seeing Snowy Owls on my long commutes to and from work. With COVID, I'm not out driving anymore, and as such, I'm not having as easy a time finding them.
I decided that this year's marking-side-project would be a tool to help people find Snowy Owls near where they live. I've long wanted to play with eBird and the eBird API, and hoped that I could get recent sighting data this way. To use the eBird API, you have to create an account and then request an API key. After that you can do all sorts of interesting queries to get current or historical data about sightings by species, region, or location.
[...]
As we enter our tenth month of the pandemic, I wanted to make something for the current moment. Christmas won't be the same this year: we won't be able to celebrate or visit our parents, siblings, or their families; I can't get together with any friends for a meal; and many of the usual traditions our family has are off the table. I'm sad at all of it.
I can't fix any of this, but I wanted to do something to give some small bit of joy over the holidays. While the pandemic forces us to avoid each other, we're still allowed to go outside, to drive in the country, to walk in the park or along the shoreline, and to look for Snowy Owls.
As I was finishing up the app's code, I noticed that a new owl had been spotted 15 minutes from our house. My wife and I drove off into the falling snow in search of it, creeping along an old fence line stretched across a farmer's field. It was really beautiful to be out, to be hopeful, and to be focused on what is yet to come.
GNU: Emacs4CL and GNU Parallel
Common Lisp is known for its steep learning curve. Learning Common Lisp involves learning a number of additional skills such as a popular code editor named GNU Emacs, an additional software package named Superior Lisp Interaction Mode for Emacs (SLIME) and many commands and keyboard shortcuts for Emacs and SLIME. Emacs and SLIME together provide an interactive programming experience to Common Lisp programmers. As a result, Common Lisp has a steep learning curve. Time and again, the Lisp community has published tutorials and packages that make the journey of a beginner to Common Lisp easier. Portacle is a noteworthy project in this area. It allows a new Common Lisp programmer to download a software package, install it and get a readymade Common Lisp development environment that contains GNU Emacs, SLIME and a few helpful packages pre-packaged and pre-configured. On 16 December 2020, Susam Pal, an experienced open source developer, published a new solution named Emacs for Common Lisp (Emacs4CL) at https://github.com/susam/emacs4cl to solve the problem of making Common Lisp easier for beginners to learn.
GNU Parallel 20201222 ('Vaccine') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/
Please help spreading GNU Parallel by making a testimonial video like Juan Sierra Pons: http://www.elsotanillo.net/wp-content/uploads/GnuParallel_JuanSierraPons.mp4
It does not have to be as detailed as Juan's. It is perfectly fine if
you just say your name, and what field you are using GNU Parallel for.
Games: Stardew Valley, SDL 2, Bevy, DOSBox and More
Here's something to keep you busy over the holiday season! Stardew Valley, the awesome and relaxing farming life sim from ConcernedApe has the biggest update yet.
There's so much that's new it's going to take some time to find it all, and I don't want to spoil too much of what to expect from it. Safe to say though they've really been busy expanding what you can do. It now has local co-op support, a brand new Beach farm, new game options to customize things a bit more, there's a significant amount of "late-game" content added, new character events, tons of new items, fish tanks and you can even sit on chairs now.
SDL 2 is the magnificent bit of cross-platform development open source tech that gives developers access to audio, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and graphics hardware. Not something normal users will touch, as it's part of the magic behind the scenes to get everything doing what it does on Linux and multiple other platforms.
This is used across many games and game engines including Steam, lots of Valve games like Portal and Half-Life, tons of indie games like Dead Cells, Baba is You, Bastion, Amnesia, FTL and the list goes on.
With the SDL 2.0.14 release out now it adds in support for the new PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, there's a bunch of new functions just for game controllers for developers to be able to get additional information like if it has an LED or a particular sensor and more. There's also a whole new API for developers to create virtual joysticks.
The last GOL Podcast episode of 2020 is here, come get it while it's hot and ranty as we cover a range of weird and wonderful topics in Linux, open source, gaming and more. As usual, it's a casual and frank chat between two friends (myself) and GOL contributor / Linux livestreamer Samsai.
Lots of people love the original GTA and GTA2, myself included and Geneshift has a major overhaul (again) that tweaks the Battle Royale gameplay along with a huge new map to give classic GTA2 vibes.
Geneshift is a mix of many things. It's a top-down shooter with a campaign that can be played solo or in co-op, it has a big online feature with a Battle Royale mode, FFA and much more. A lot of the work currently going into the Battle Royale mode.
In the latest update the developer added in a new map called Subvein City, a bit of a throwback to an older name it went by of Subvein: Mutant Factions. This map is "5x larger than before", allowing for a more GTA2 style gameplay with much more space for vehicles. The Battle Royale system is also on a much bigger scale now with more players, and longer rounds.
Transformice, a classic 'MMO platformer' from Atelier 801 originally released in 2010 that to this day still seems to be quite popular now has a Linux build up on Steam.
If you've not heard of it the game was originally released by two developers in their free time through various classic internet platforms and eventually the wider press picked it up in 2010, later in 2015 in made it to Steam and it still years later sees regular peak player counts of over one thousand people at a time and more recently over three thousand. Making it surprisingly more popular than a lot of much bigger and more modern games.
As another promising free and open source game engine written in Rust, Bevy continues maturing and there's a brand new release up for you to try out with lots of advancements.
What actually is it? The developer says quite clearly that it's a "refreshingly simple data-driven game engine built in Rust" with a data-driven custom Entity Component System, a 2D and 3D rendering system, support for all major systems (Windows, MacOS, Linux plus mobile), hot reloading to get instant feedback, a custom built-in UI system and more. It's looking really smart.
Want to play old DOS games easily on whatever Linux machine you're using? RetroArch now has a new fork named DOSBox Pure and you can give it a test now.
There's various launchers out there and guides for running DOSBox but the simplicity offered by RetroArch for retro stuff is great. Having that same easy of use available for DOSBox sounds pretty fantastic to me. DOSBox Pure has a lot of nifty features too like loading from zip files, mounting from inside zip files, save states and rewinding, controller mapping, cheats support and quite a lot more. It's a nicely advanced fork of the original.
