Programming Leftovers Julien Danjou: I am a Software Engineer and I am in Charge Fifteen years have passed since I started my career in IT — which is quite some time. I've been playing with computers for 25 years now, which makes me quite knowledgeable about the field, for sure. However, while I was fully prepared to bargain with computers, I was not prepared to do so with humans. The whole career management thing was unknown to me. I had no useful skills to navigate within the enterprise organization. I had to learn the ropes the hard way, failing along the way. It hurt. Almost ten years ago, I had the chance to meet a new colleague — Alexis Monville. Alexis was a team facilitator, and I started to work with him on many non-technical levels. He taught me a lot about agility and team organization. Working on this set of new skills changed how I envisioned my work and how I fit into the company.

Arm Begins Adding ARMv8.7-A Support In LLVM Clang 12 - Phoronix Back in September Arm began talking about their "2020 extensions" for the A-profile architecture. Initial support for these new additions as ARMv8.7-A is beginning to land in the LLVM compiler stack. As part of Arm's annual updates to the A-profile architecture, the 2020 / ARMv8.7-A update is bringing improvements around device hot-unplug, atomic 64-byte loads and stores, updating the WFE and WFI instructions to support timeouts, asymetric fault handling in MTE, and other changes. The WFI/WFE instructions are important for entering the low-power standby state where most clocks are gated when waiting for interrupts or events. See Arm's September blog post for an overview of their 2020 / ARMv8.7-A improvements. There is also the initial documentation around the ARMv8.7-A ISA.

Rust in a KDE Project While trying to implement a long planned feature, an ad block in Angelfish, the Plasma Mobile webbrowser, I was looking for a mostly complete and performant library that provides this functionality. First I found libadblockplus, which is a C++ library providing the AdblockPlus core functionality. Sounds great, right? Well, not quite. It includes it’s own v8 java script engine, and since we are talking about a webbrowser with a QML interface here, including a third java script engine and a second copy of v8 was absolutely not an option. Even if this wasn’t a webbrowser, running a java script engine as implementation detail of a library is at least … problematic. The other option I found is adblock-rust, which is the built-in ad block of the Brave browser. As the name tells, it is written in Rust, and I was originally looking for a C++ library. But it turned out this was not much of a problem, since Rust features excellent C interoperability, just like C++. Based on this common ground, bindings can be created to use Rust code from C++ (and the other way around if needed).

Christopher Allan Webber: Vote for Amy Guy on the W3C TAG (if you can) My friend Amy Guy is running for election on the W3C TAG (Technical Architecture Group). The TAG is an unsual group that sets a lot of the direction of the future of standards that you and I use everyday on the web. Read their statement on running, and if you can, ie if you're one of those unusual people labeled as "AC Representative", please consider voting for them. (Due to the nature of the W3C's organizational and funding structure, only paying W3C Members tend to qualify... if you know you're working for an organization that has paying membership to the W3C, find out who the AC rep is and strongly encourage them to vote for Amy.) [...] That's all well and good for the philosophical-alignment angle. But what about the "Technical" letter in TAG? Amy's standing there is rock-solid. And I know because I've had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Amy on several standards (including ActivityPub, of which we are co-authors. Several times I watched with amazement as Amy and I talked about some changes we thought were necessary and Amy just got in the zone, this look of intense hyperfocus (really, someone should record the Amy Spec Editing Zone sometime, it's quite a thing to see), and they refactored huge chunks of the spec to match our discussion. And Amy knows, and deeply cares, about so many aspects of the W3C's organization and structure.

Mozilla Leftovers Scammers use Chrome, Firefox extensions in widespread ad fraud campaign The scammers are using malicious browser extensions— a tried and tested fraud tactic — to inject bogus advertisements into the results displayed on a search engine page. The more users who visit the fraudulent ad pages, the more money the perpetrators earn via a traffic-driven advertising program. Microsoft did not identify who was responsible for the attacks, or how much money they had netted.

Firefox Browser updated to 84.0.1 [in] PCLinuxOS The Mozilla Firefox browser has been updated to 84.0.1 and is a minor bug fix update. This update will appear in your Synaptic Package Manager if you are using Firefox.

David Humphrey: SnowyOwls.ca But as the snow begins to fall each December, my attention turns to another owl: the Snowy Owl. Normally at this time of year I'm seeing Snowy Owls on my long commutes to and from work. With COVID, I'm not out driving anymore, and as such, I'm not having as easy a time finding them. I decided that this year's marking-side-project would be a tool to help people find Snowy Owls near where they live. I've long wanted to play with eBird and the eBird API, and hoped that I could get recent sighting data this way. To use the eBird API, you have to create an account and then request an API key. After that you can do all sorts of interesting queries to get current or historical data about sightings by species, region, or location. [...] As we enter our tenth month of the pandemic, I wanted to make something for the current moment. Christmas won't be the same this year: we won't be able to celebrate or visit our parents, siblings, or their families; I can't get together with any friends for a meal; and many of the usual traditions our family has are off the table. I'm sad at all of it. I can't fix any of this, but I wanted to do something to give some small bit of joy over the holidays. While the pandemic forces us to avoid each other, we're still allowed to go outside, to drive in the country, to walk in the park or along the shoreline, and to look for Snowy Owls. As I was finishing up the app's code, I noticed that a new owl had been spotted 15 minutes from our house. My wife and I drove off into the falling snow in search of it, creeping along an old fence line stretched across a farmer's field. It was really beautiful to be out, to be hopeful, and to be focused on what is yet to come.