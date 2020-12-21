As we have shown with prior AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors, the Linux distribution generally offering the fastest out-of-the-box performance is Intel's Clear Linux platform. Given there aren't many other distributions as aggressively optimizing their default package set and engaging in features like AutoFDO, PGO, and various out-of-tree patches in the name of modern Intel x86_64 Linux performance -- and in turn, AMD performance benefits as well -- Clear Linux really shines with modern hardware. Testing of the latest Clear Linux with a Ryzen 9 5900X continues to delivering promising performance compared to the likes of Fedora, openSUSE, Manjaro, Debian, and Ubuntu.

today's leftovers Why FSF Endorsing PureOS Matters It was three years ago today, December 21, 2017, that the Free Software Foundation announced it had endorsed PureOS. Getting FSF endorsement is not an easy task and involves a lot of rigorous evaluation. Sometimes people ask us why we decided to create and maintain PureOS instead of using an existing distribution such as Debian (which PureOS is based on). After all, it’s a lot of extra work to maintain your own distribution, and even more work to maintain one that qualifies for FSF endorsement. In this article we will discuss why we consistently choose the harder road and why PureOS being endorsed by the FSF benefits your freedom, your privacy and your security (in particular supply chain security). Tech companies, especially those who are in the FOSS community, often find themselves in a situation where they must choose between compromising on their values to take an easier path, or sticking with those values even if it means a lot of extra work. At each step in Purism’s history we would have had a much easier path if we had compromised like so many others have. Instead we have consistently chosen the longer and more difficult road because we believe in free software to our core.

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 662 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 662 for the week of December 13 – 19, 2020.

Fedora Zine – Call for submissions Firstly, we want to recognise and celebrate the wide variety of work being done here at Fedora. Secondly, to provide engagement with the community that is focused on personal expression and creativity. The zine will be distributed at conferences and events to help gain more contributors, and a downloadable copy will be available. We are also setting up a sustainable process, to serve as a guide for the creation of new editions of Fedora Zine in the future!

Announcing Kali Linux Newsletter + Keeping in Touch It’s easy to miss certain news. Not everyone is regularly checking our web page to see if something has been posted (and we don’t have a regular schedule of when we update). It is easy to be drowned out in social networks with everything else going on. And RSS feeds have not been as common as they once were. So to try and help keep you in the loop with Kali Linux, we now have a newsletter option.

Everybody Struggles During week two (December 8 to 14) of my internship at the GNOME foundation, my main task was to research on the Django “API” authentication methods and implement a mode of Authentication, that will provide a secret random string, instead of the usual user-password mode to authenticate users, who had to gain access to the write APIs I was going to develop. My mentor recommended I go the Api key way, so I went on to do my work.

Labplot on Microsoft Store LabPlot is a desktop application for interactive visualization and analysis of scientific data. We try to provide an alternative to commercial products like OriginLab Origin, SigmaPlot or IgorPro, but also use modern desktop features. There are some free applications with more or less overlapping goals like SciDAVis and kst and we collaborate with them. LabPlot is a multi-platform KDE application. The current code base, named LabPlot2, started in 2006 when rewriting the old version LabPlot 1.6. Our main development platform is Linux, but most of our users are on Windows, so we are working hard to make everything work there too.