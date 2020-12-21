Android Leftovers
The Fastest Linux OS For AMD Ryzen Zen 3? It's Still Intel Clear Linux
As we have shown with prior AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors, the Linux distribution generally offering the fastest out-of-the-box performance is Intel's Clear Linux platform. Given there aren't many other distributions as aggressively optimizing their default package set and engaging in features like AutoFDO, PGO, and various out-of-tree patches in the name of modern Intel x86_64 Linux performance -- and in turn, AMD performance benefits as well -- Clear Linux really shines with modern hardware. Testing of the latest Clear Linux with a Ryzen 9 5900X continues to delivering promising performance compared to the likes of Fedora, openSUSE, Manjaro, Debian, and Ubuntu.
It was three years ago today, December 21, 2017, that the Free Software Foundation announced it had endorsed PureOS. Getting FSF endorsement is not an easy task and involves a lot of rigorous evaluation. Sometimes people ask us why we decided to create and maintain PureOS instead of using an existing distribution such as Debian (which PureOS is based on). After all, it’s a lot of extra work to maintain your own distribution, and even more work to maintain one that qualifies for FSF endorsement. In this article we will discuss why we consistently choose the harder road and why PureOS being endorsed by the FSF benefits your freedom, your privacy and your security (in particular supply chain security).
Tech companies, especially those who are in the FOSS community, often find themselves in a situation where they must choose between compromising on their values to take an easier path, or sticking with those values even if it means a lot of extra work. At each step in Purism’s history we would have had a much easier path if we had compromised like so many others have. Instead we have consistently chosen the longer and more difficult road because we believe in free software to our core.
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 662 for the week of December 13 – 19, 2020.
Firstly, we want to recognise and celebrate the wide variety of work being done here at Fedora. Secondly, to provide engagement with the community that is focused on personal expression and creativity. The zine will be distributed at conferences and events to help gain more contributors, and a downloadable copy will be available.
We are also setting up a sustainable process, to serve as a guide for the creation of new editions of Fedora Zine in the future!
It’s easy to miss certain news. Not everyone is regularly checking our web page to see if something has been posted (and we don’t have a regular schedule of when we update). It is easy to be drowned out in social networks with everything else going on. And RSS feeds have not been as common as they once were. So to try and help keep you in the loop with Kali Linux, we now have a newsletter option.
During week two (December 8 to 14) of my internship at the GNOME foundation, my main task was to research on the Django “API” authentication methods and implement a mode of Authentication, that will provide a secret random string, instead of the usual user-password mode to authenticate users, who had to gain access to the write APIs I was going to develop. My mentor recommended I go the Api key way, so I went on to do my work.
LabPlot is a desktop application for interactive visualization and analysis of scientific data. We try to provide an alternative to commercial products like OriginLab Origin, SigmaPlot or IgorPro, but also use modern desktop features. There are some free applications with more or less overlapping goals like SciDAVis and kst and we collaborate with them.
LabPlot is a multi-platform KDE application. The current code base, named LabPlot2, started in 2006 when rewriting the old version LabPlot 1.6. Our main development platform is Linux, but most of our users are on Windows, so we are working hard to make everything work there too.
Programming Leftovers
Fifteen years have passed since I started my career in IT — which is quite some time. I've been playing with computers for 25 years now, which makes me quite knowledgeable about the field, for sure.
However, while I was fully prepared to bargain with computers, I was not prepared to do so with humans. The whole career management thing was unknown to me. I had no useful skills to navigate within the enterprise organization. I had to learn the ropes the hard way, failing along the way. It hurt.
Almost ten years ago, I had the chance to meet a new colleague — Alexis Monville. Alexis was a team facilitator, and I started to work with him on many non-technical levels. He taught me a lot about agility and team organization. Working on this set of new skills changed how I envisioned my work and how I fit into the company.
Back in September Arm began talking about their "2020 extensions" for the A-profile architecture. Initial support for these new additions as ARMv8.7-A is beginning to land in the LLVM compiler stack.
As part of Arm's annual updates to the A-profile architecture, the 2020 / ARMv8.7-A update is bringing improvements around device hot-unplug, atomic 64-byte loads and stores, updating the WFE and WFI instructions to support timeouts, asymetric fault handling in MTE, and other changes. The WFI/WFE instructions are important for entering the low-power standby state where most clocks are gated when waiting for interrupts or events. See Arm's September blog post for an overview of their 2020 / ARMv8.7-A improvements. There is also the initial documentation around the ARMv8.7-A ISA.
While trying to implement a long planned feature, an ad block in Angelfish, the Plasma Mobile webbrowser, I was looking for a mostly complete and performant library that provides this functionality.
First I found libadblockplus, which is a C++ library providing the AdblockPlus core functionality. Sounds great, right? Well, not quite. It includes it’s own v8 java script engine, and since we are talking about a webbrowser with a QML interface here, including a third java script engine and a second copy of v8 was absolutely not an option. Even if this wasn’t a webbrowser, running a java script engine as implementation detail of a library is at least … problematic.
The other option I found is adblock-rust, which is the built-in ad block of the Brave browser. As the name tells, it is written in Rust, and I was originally looking for a C++ library. But it turned out this was not much of a problem, since Rust features excellent C interoperability, just like C++. Based on this common ground, bindings can be created to use Rust code from C++ (and the other way around if needed).
My friend Amy Guy is running for election on the W3C TAG (Technical Architecture Group). The TAG is an unsual group that sets a lot of the direction of the future of standards that you and I use everyday on the web. Read their statement on running, and if you can, ie if you're one of those unusual people labeled as "AC Representative", please consider voting for them. (Due to the nature of the W3C's organizational and funding structure, only paying W3C Members tend to qualify... if you know you're working for an organization that has paying membership to the W3C, find out who the AC rep is and strongly encourage them to vote for Amy.)
That's all well and good for the philosophical-alignment angle. But what about the "Technical" letter in TAG? Amy's standing there is rock-solid. And I know because I've had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Amy on several standards (including ActivityPub, of which we are co-authors.
Several times I watched with amazement as Amy and I talked about some changes we thought were necessary and Amy just got in the zone, this look of intense hyperfocus (really, someone should record the Amy Spec Editing Zone sometime, it's quite a thing to see), and they refactored huge chunks of the spec to match our discussion. And Amy knows, and deeply cares, about so many aspects of the W3C's organization and structure.
