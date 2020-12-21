Android Leftovers

Vendoring Rust dependencies for a Debian derivative

Recently, I needed to package a Rust crate libslirp for a Apertis, a Debian derivative. libslirp is used by the newly release UML backend of debos, our Debian image build tool. Unfortunately, this crate hasn’t yet been properly packaged for Debian proper, so I could not simply pull the packaging from Debian. Even worse, its build dependencies haven’t all been packaged yet. Most importantly, I have only uploaded zbus to Debian today, and at that time none of its dependencies were in Debian either. Another issue with this were that each crate is packaged for Debian as a separate package, making the process a bit more tricky since I’d need to import all of the crates into Apertis separately. Doing that takes time and is further complicated by the CI loop we’re using which requires the full build process to complete for a package before a pipeline a dependent package can run. Having all that considered, I took a shortcut: I vendored all the build dependencies with the package itself, and here’s how.

Top 10 Linux Distributions For Everyone Out There

The open-source and price-tag free attributes of the Linux operating system continues to be a blessing in disguise. The name Linux is a household name that holds numerous Linux distributions or distros. The existence of these distros makes it flexible enough to accommodate operating system users with different skill sets. Therefore, you no longer have to acquaint with the Linux operating system as a security-based software only. These distros continue to attract an increasing number of community users who are embracing the dynamic applicability of the Linux OS, which is turning out to be more than just a security-centered software. From a desktop to an enterprise environment, Linux gives its community users a reason to stick around regardless of whether you have an unmatched set of IT skills or are just a passerby looking for a new OS home.