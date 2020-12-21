Language Selection

Tuesday 22nd of December 2020
Android
How to copy file from local to remote server in linux

If you are looking something to transfer the file using SSH then you are at right article We will cover How to copy a file from local server to a remote server or remote server to local. This can be easily performed through SCP(Secure Copy). An SCP command utility helps us to transfer file and directories in a secure way to transfer between remote server to local and vice versa. The reason why we said secure when you transfer file using SCP, data get encrypted with cipher key between in both system. Read more

