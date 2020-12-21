Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: elementary OS, Wayland, UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10 and More
-
elementary ROLLING?! - Gecko Rolling Pantheon Review
Here's a distro proposition for you, Pantheon desktop from elementary OS combined with openSUSE Tumbleweed by Gecko Linux!
-
WAYLAND: what is it, and is it ready for daily use?
Probably everyone that is interested in the Linux desktop has heard about Wayland. It's the next big thing, the replacement for X.org, a solution to a lot of woes in terms of performance and graphics on Linux. And still, it has failed to materialize, over and over, and is still not the default on many big distributions, like Ubuntu, or Linux Mint.
-
UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10 overview | Powerful Ubuntu with the most beautiful desktop environment.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10 and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Arandr: Multiple Monitors Easier Than Ever - YouTube
Configuring a multi monitor solution on Linux can be kind of a pain with xrandr so how about trying a graphical frontend for it instead called arandr, obviously it has it's limations but when you're done you can just export your xrandr script and modify it as you wish.
-
The Future of Mobile Phones
I loaded this phone up with 15 Mobile Operating Systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 545 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Xfce 4.16 desktop environment arrives with numerous new features and improvements, including client-side decorations (CSD) for all Settings dialogs, fractional scaling, dark mode for the Panel, and much more. Highlights of Xfce 4.16 include a refreshed look with new icons and color palette, support for fractional scaling in the Display dialog, dark mode for the Panel, improved search and filter capabilities for the Settings Manager, support for client-side decorations for all the Settings dialogs, as well as a revamped About Xfce dialog that now shows basic system information.
Android Leftovers
Vendoring Rust dependencies for a Debian derivative
Recently, I needed to package a Rust crate libslirp for a Apertis, a Debian derivative. libslirp is used by the newly release UML backend of debos, our Debian image build tool. Unfortunately, this crate hasn’t yet been properly packaged for Debian proper, so I could not simply pull the packaging from Debian. Even worse, its build dependencies haven’t all been packaged yet. Most importantly, I have only uploaded zbus to Debian today, and at that time none of its dependencies were in Debian either. Another issue with this were that each crate is packaged for Debian as a separate package, making the process a bit more tricky since I’d need to import all of the crates into Apertis separately. Doing that takes time and is further complicated by the CI loop we’re using which requires the full build process to complete for a package before a pipeline a dependent package can run. Having all that considered, I took a shortcut: I vendored all the build dependencies with the package itself, and here’s how.
Recent comments
3 min 28 sec ago
5 min 18 sec ago
11 min 38 sec ago
1 hour 27 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
4 hours 21 min ago
4 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 12 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 52 min ago