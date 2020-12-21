Games: Steam Winter Sale, FlightGear, Last Epoch and Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
The Steam Winter Sale 2020 is now live, plus a new Codemasters Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Another season another big Steam sale, is your wallet prepared? There's plenty of huge discount going on right now for you to take a look at. Plus to save you a click - there's a new Codemasters Humble Bundle.
With this latest Steam sale live until January 5, 2021, developers have put up thousands of games for discount. Plus, Valve has added new seasonal items to the Points Shop. Not only that, the Points and Profile system on Steam has now been expanded. You can upgrade your Steam Profile showcases to get more room, you can get additional profile showcases and there's new award types too for actual Steam Profiles and community posts. Read more on that here. If you really love Steam Chat we've got good news there too, as each day Valve are giving out a free sticker in the Points Shop too.
FlightGear 2020.3.5 Released With Hundreds Of Bug Fixes - Phoronix
If you miss flying this holiday season due to the pandemic, you can at least experience it virtually by flying your own aircraft with the open-source, cross-platform FlightGear flight simulator software.
FlightGear 2020.3.5 is out as mainly a bug-fix release over the prior FlightGear 2020.3 release.
Get an early look at online multiplayer in the action-RPG Last Epoch | GamingOnLinux
One of the most promising upcoming action-RPGs around, Last Epoch had a pretty great year expanding the content available along with a new playable class and they have their sights set to get you playing online in 2021.
The singleplayer is already a lot of fun, but being able to play directly with a bunch of friends in Last Epoch sure does sound enticing. In their new preview, they make it clear it's still multiple months away but it sounds exciting. They're working on bringing up all the social systems so that you will be able to form parties, inspect the gear from other players, show off all your loot and more. With a party system allowing up to 4 players, the game will scale the difficulty of enemies based on that and their planning lots of server regions too.
Get the incredible Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe free on GOG until December 25 | GamingOnLinux
Need a new game? Here's one I can recommend without hesitation - Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe and it's free to claim and keep for 72 hours.
Brigador is a game I've sunk a great many hours into, and I've written a few words here and there before about just how entertaining it is. An isometric rogue-lite with seriously intense combat, and plenty of fancy destruction as you can annihilate an entire city with your big mech or tank with customizable loadouts it's so much fun to blast through. Getting it free really is an absolute steal you shouldn't pass up.
[...]
Why the giveaway? Well, that's because the GOG Winter Sale is still going on until January 4 and there's of course lots of juicy Linux games on sale.
today's howtos
Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Xfce 4.16 desktop environment arrives with numerous new features and improvements, including client-side decorations (CSD) for all Settings dialogs, fractional scaling, dark mode for the Panel, and much more. Highlights of Xfce 4.16 include a refreshed look with new icons and color palette, support for fractional scaling in the Display dialog, dark mode for the Panel, improved search and filter capabilities for the Settings Manager, support for client-side decorations for all the Settings dialogs, as well as a revamped About Xfce dialog that now shows basic system information.
Android Leftovers
Vendoring Rust dependencies for a Debian derivative
Recently, I needed to package a Rust crate libslirp for a Apertis, a Debian derivative. libslirp is used by the newly release UML backend of debos, our Debian image build tool. Unfortunately, this crate hasn’t yet been properly packaged for Debian proper, so I could not simply pull the packaging from Debian. Even worse, its build dependencies haven’t all been packaged yet. Most importantly, I have only uploaded zbus to Debian today, and at that time none of its dependencies were in Debian either. Another issue with this were that each crate is packaged for Debian as a separate package, making the process a bit more tricky since I’d need to import all of the crates into Apertis separately. Doing that takes time and is further complicated by the CI loop we’re using which requires the full build process to complete for a package before a pipeline a dependent package can run. Having all that considered, I took a shortcut: I vendored all the build dependencies with the package itself, and here’s how.
