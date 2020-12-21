Compression in Ubuntu and Linux
Why LZO was chosen as the new compression method
Everyone wants fast applications. Recently, we provided a mechanism to make snap applications launch faster by using the LZO format. We introduced this change because users reported desktop snaps starting more slowly than the same applications distributed via traditional, native Linux packaging formats like Deb or RPM.
After a thorough investigation, we pinpointed the compression method as the primary slowdown. Once we introduced the change, some users started wondering why we chose LZO as the new compression method for snaps, given that there are “better” algorithms available. Here, we want to take you through the journey of understanding why we picked LZO, and what is next for the snap compression story.
Patch Proposed For Removing BZIP2 Support From The Linux Kernel
For at least a second time, a patch sent out under "request for comments" would strip out the existing BZIP2 code within the Linux kernel.
Back when Zstd was added to the kernel there was a proposal as part of that to eliminate the BZIP2 usage given its inefficiencies compared to other modern compression algorithms. That change wasn't pulled at that time while now a developer has proposed a new patch stripping out BZIP2 from the possible kernel use-cases.
Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The Xfce 4.16 desktop environment arrives with numerous new features and improvements, including client-side decorations (CSD) for all Settings dialogs, fractional scaling, dark mode for the Panel, and much more. Highlights of Xfce 4.16 include a refreshed look with new icons and color palette, support for fractional scaling in the Display dialog, dark mode for the Panel, improved search and filter capabilities for the Settings Manager, support for client-side decorations for all the Settings dialogs, as well as a revamped About Xfce dialog that now shows basic system information.
Android Leftovers
Vendoring Rust dependencies for a Debian derivative
Recently, I needed to package a Rust crate libslirp for a Apertis, a Debian derivative. libslirp is used by the newly release UML backend of debos, our Debian image build tool. Unfortunately, this crate hasn’t yet been properly packaged for Debian proper, so I could not simply pull the packaging from Debian. Even worse, its build dependencies haven’t all been packaged yet. Most importantly, I have only uploaded zbus to Debian today, and at that time none of its dependencies were in Debian either. Another issue with this were that each crate is packaged for Debian as a separate package, making the process a bit more tricky since I’d need to import all of the crates into Apertis separately. Doing that takes time and is further complicated by the CI loop we’re using which requires the full build process to complete for a package before a pipeline a dependent package can run. Having all that considered, I took a shortcut: I vendored all the build dependencies with the package itself, and here’s how.
