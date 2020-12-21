today's howtos How to Control Your Wi-Fi Network in Linux Is your Wi-Fi connection too slow? Are you having constant network problems while surfing the ‘Net? Chances are your wireless network is handling more traffic than it should. Luckily, it is quite easy to control your Wi-Fi network in Linux. You can use the open-source application evillimiter for monitoring and controlling device bandwidth. This guide illustrates how to do this using a step-by-step approach.

How to Move Linux Files With the Mv Command While you likely already know how to move a file in Linux using the GUI file browser, you may be wondering if there's a move command in the terminal that allows you to quickly move files to different directories. The mv command is the one you want, and it's easy to use with its simple syntax and a few optional safety flags. This basic terminal command works on most Linux distributions, including Ubuntu, Kali Linux, and Fedora.

How To Install Python 3.9 on CentOS 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Python 3.9 on CentOS 8. Python is an open-source and beginner-friendly programming language. Python 3.9 uses a new more flexible parser, based on PEG, which replaces the LL parser. In the next Python versions, the old parser will be deleted. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Python 3.9 on a CentOS 8.

How to install Latte dock on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 LTS - Linux Shout Out of the box, Ubuntu comes with a standard Gnome panel or Dock on the left side of the screen. However, if you are not familiar or switching from macOS to Ubuntu or just want to give fancy look to your Linux OS, then try out Latte Dock. It is a responsive dock based on KDE plasma frameworks. It offers animation to dock contents or icons by using the parabolic zoom effect.

How to install PostgreSQL Database Server CentOS 8 PostgreSQL, also known as Postgres, is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS) that implements the Structural Query Language (SQL). PostgreSQL is an enterprise-class SQL Database server that allows you to build fault-tolerant and complex applications. It stores and organizes data and allows the retrieval of information in a structural way. PostgreSQL has many advanced features like reliable transactions and high concurrency. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install PostgreSQL on CentOS 8. So let’s get started. [...] In this tutorial, we have learned how to install PostgreSQL on CentOS 8. We also saw, how to allow PostgreSQL for remote access connection, how to add a Firewall rule to enable access for the remote. I hope this tutorial will help you in setting up PostgreSQL on Centos 8.

How to install VLC Media Player 3 on CentOS 8 VLC is one of the most popular media players, also known as VideoLAN client. It was developed by the VideoLAN project, which is a non-profit company. It is an open source, free and cross-platform framework that lets you play multimedia files, for example, audio CD, VCD, DVD, CD and other supported media protocols. VLC is a portable media player software available on all operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Solaris, Android, OS X, Mac and other operating systems that support VLC player. A new version of VLC media player 3 has been released with some new advanced features and improvements. If we talk about CentOS 8 Linux system, this media player is not available by default. We will install VLC by using third-party packages. In this article, we will learn how to install VLC on CentOS 8 Linux.

How to scan port from your Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD Unix system using netcat/nc

Linux Set Environment Variable Command Tutorial

Xfce 4.16 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New The Xfce 4.16 desktop environment arrives with numerous new features and improvements, including client-side decorations (CSD) for all Settings dialogs, fractional scaling, dark mode for the Panel, and much more. Highlights of Xfce 4.16 include a refreshed look with new icons and color palette, support for fractional scaling in the Display dialog, dark mode for the Panel, improved search and filter capabilities for the Settings Manager, support for client-side decorations for all the Settings dialogs, as well as a revamped About Xfce dialog that now shows basic system information.