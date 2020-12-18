today's howtos
Learn to use the Sed text editor | Opensource.com
Created for version 7 of AT&T’s original Unix operating system, the sed command has been included with probably every Unix and Linux OS since. The sed application is a stream editor, and unlike a text editor it doesn’t open a visual buffer into which a file’s data is loaded for processing. Instead, it operates on a file, line by line, according to either a command typed into a terminal or a series of commands in a script.
Building and installing the future kernel from AUR | Arcolinux.com
We investigate with yay what kernels we can build from the AUR.
We visit the website https://kernel.org. We take a look at the PKGBUILD of the kernel. In the ~/.cache/yay folder we take a look at all the data that is required to build a kernel.
We go on a search to find some kind of list of all the nvidia cards supported in the kernel. Unfortunately I just found parts. It was my believe there used to be some kind of list in the files from kernel.org. Maybe you can find it. Maybe it is just not there. We did find a lot of links online.
8 steps to check your network interface information
In a GUI, checking the state of a network interface card is pretty easy. That is to say, you just have to click on the network information icon to see all the details. On the other hand, do you ever wonder how to check it in Linux command line? It is really simple task if you use mii-tool command.
Bind DNS server setup on Centos 7
In one of our earlier articles we demonstrated how to configure a caching only DNS server. In this article we will be explaining the step by step process of configuring a DNS server using bind. Along with the DNS server configuration we will also be explaining some DNS related terms like domains, TLDs and sub domains before we get to the actual configuration.
How to install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 LTS - Linux Shout
Tor Browser that is based on Firefox is best known for its privacy and Tor network integration features. It is free & open-source and can be used to surf and chat anonymously on the Internet so that we can protect our privacy, data and remain clandestine over the web. It is possible because while exchanging the data, it uses a random overlay network that consists of thousands of relays. Moreover, the forwarded data traffic will also be in encrypted form, thus it becomes impossible to identify the source where the request was generated, hence, you leave no trace while using the Tor network. That is why people also use the “Tor Browser” to access websites available on the Darknet.
How to install RPG Maker VX on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install RPG Maker VX on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install Kali Linux on VMware Workstation - buildVirtual
This article goes through how to install Kali Linux on VMware Workstation. Kali Linux is a Debian-derived Linux distribution designed for digital forensics and penetration testing. It is maintained and funded by Offensive Security. Kali comes bundled with over 600 tools used for penetration testing.
Running Kali as a VMware virtual machine means you don’t have to do a bare-metal install, and get the advantages that running as a VM offers. Usnig the virtual image is a good alternative to using a live CD. Here we will be covering how to install Kali Linux on VMware Workstation, but many of the steps will be valid for VMware Player and for VMware Fusion which are VMware’s other desktop hypervisors.
Mtr : Stop using ping and traceroute anymore - The Linux Juggernaut
In today’s guide, we are going to look at the mtr command and see what it can tells us about network connections. Mtr is a simple linux command line tool that you can use for network diagnostic and troubleshooting in linux. It comes with the options of both ping and traceroute commands. Just like a typical traceroute query, a query from the MTR command will show the route from a computer to a specified host.
The advantage over using the ping and traceroute commands is that Mtr will provide a lot of statistics about each hop, like response time and percentage.
Linux Boot Process: Explained Step by Step for Beginners
Booting a computer is the very first step to use the system. No matter which operating system you chose to run your system, you need to know how to boot the system. In Linux, the necessary steps for booting a computer is a very straightforward process. If you use a personal computer (PC), you might find the CPU power switch. On the other hand, if you are using a notebook or a laptop, you would find the power button right above the keyboard. Nowadays, some notebook manufacturing companies are often placing the power button along with the keyboard to make the system compact.
However, a Linux system’s booting procedure is an effortless and uncomplicated task, but knowing tiny detailed information about the Linux boot process might help you if you fall into any troubles while booting the system.
Everything You Need To Know About Linux Chmod Command
If you are familiar with the Linux filesystem, you know that all the system files are stored inside the root (/) directory. Linux reserves some specific file system permission only for the root user. The main difference between the filesystem of the Linux-based operating system and other operating systems is that Linux reserves some specific file system permission. If you are not a root user, you can’t delete, move, or modify root files from your system. For example, if you have a localhost server running on your Linux system, you can’t move the server configuration files without the root permission. Even you can’t change the configuration settings without the root permission. To change the filesystem status, you need to know the chmod commands. The chmod command allows you to read, write, and execute files on a Linux system.
How to install Skype on Ubuntu 20.10 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install Skype on Ubuntu 20.10.
