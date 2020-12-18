Programming Leftovers
Unlike in the past puzzles, I have no idea how to tackle this problem, so I start just by reading in the data. I’ll create a struct Tile to hold the data. I don’t have to store the actual image data, just the borders, so I can compare them to the borders of the other tiles.
There are eight borders — one on each of the four sides, plus the tiles may also be flipped, so the same borders again but reversed. I’ll store each border as a u16 bit pattern for easy comparing, in an array of length 8.
Start programming with a simple game you can try in multiple languages.
Serving static assets by the application server such as Gunicorn is usually not a good idea. We should prefer a web server with a better performance, but what if you want to serve the assets directly with the Django application?
CPS-conversion and defunctionalization can help you to come up with a constant-stack algorithm.
We have just released go1.16beta1, a beta version of Go 1.16.
It is cut from the master branch at the revision tagged go1.16beta1.
Please try your production load tests and unit tests with the new version.
Your help testing these pre-release versions is invaluable.
With two more months until the final Go 1.16 release, the Go team has called upon developers to start testing the newly cut first beta version of the programming language. However, those looking to play with new language features might have to sit this one out, as work has mainly been done on the tooling and infrastructure front this time around.
Most changes can be found in the go command which now allows the embedding of static files and file trees into executables through a new //go:embed directive, and has become module-aware by default. To support the latter, go install has learned to accept arguments with version suffixes for installing packages in module mode without taking the go.mod file into account.
The Eclipse Foundation has announced the release of Jakarta EE 9, which provides a new baseline for the evolution of the platform.
According to the Eclipse Foundation, the major change in Jakarta EE 9 is the completion of the transition from the javax.* package namespace to the jakarta.* namespace.
The foundation explained this namespace change establishes Jakarta EE 9 as a foundation to develop enterprise Java applications on.
Proprietary Software Failures and Security Leftovers
A new critical bug appears to have emerged in Windows 10, which is crashing some computers when they run the chkdsk command.
It appears that this bug is affecting Windows 10 running the latest update (December 2020), which was released by Microsoft to fix numerous problems. Instead, as Windows Latest reports, some users have found that when they run the Check Disk tool (also known as chkdsk), their PCs crash, and the dreaded Blue Screen of Death appears.
Thanks to questionable security practises by an app developer, more than half a million sensitive documents of its customers were exposed on the Internet. The documents were housed in an unprotected Microsoft Azure blob storage and could be viewed by anyone with the direct address of the files, without any kind of authentication.
Azure Blob storage is a feature of Microsoft Azure that allows users to store large amounts of unstructured data on Microsoft's data storage platform.
The unsecured blob was managed by Surrey-based app developer Probase and according to The Register, it contained 587,000 files, ranging from backed-up emails to letters, spreadsheets, screenshots, and more.
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (kernel and thunderbird), Debian (openjdk-8 and webkit2gtk), Fedora (gdm, mingw-openjpeg2, and openjpeg2), Mageia (compat-openssl10, golang-googlecode-net, mbedtls, openssl, and virtualbox), openSUSE (ovmf and xen), Red Hat (kernel, mariadb-connector-c, mariadb:10.3, postgresql:10, and postgresql:9.6), and SUSE (ardana-cassandra, ardana-mq, ardana-osconfig, ardana-tempest, crowbar-core, crowbar-openstack, grafana, influxdb, openstack-cinder, openstack-heat, openstack-heat-gbp, openstack-heat-templates, openstack-horizon-plugin-gbp-ui, openstack-ironic-python-agent, openstack-manila, openstack-neutron, openstack-neutron-gbp, openstack-neutron-vpnaas, openstack-nova, python-Jinja2, python-pysaml2, python-pytest, python-urllib3, release-notes-suse-openstack-cloud, spark, ceph, crowbar-core, crowbar-openstack, grafana, influxdb, openstack-heat-templates, openstack-nova, python-Jinja2, firefox, java-1_7_0-ibm, java-1_7_1-ibm, PackageKit, and thunderbird).
If you’ve walked long enough into your enterprise identity management journey you might reach this question: How will root passwords be managed? Having centralized user and group IDs, your access policies—Host Based Access Control (HBAC) and Role Based Access Control (RBAC)—in Red Hat Identity Management (IdM) or any similar solution might still leave root passwords unmanaged.
[...]
While there is a resemblance in some of these examples and the public cloud’s approach in having no root password set, and shifting the privileged access to users other than root, there is one big difference. Many physical and virtual provisioning workflows for on-prem will include setting up a default root password for a variety of reasons, but those reasons are beyond the scope of this blog post.
As the end of the year is coming up (some may say not quickly enough), we want to take a few minutes and recap on our roadmap 2019/2020 post.
At a higher level, the last 12 months of Kali Linux (outside of the normal release items – e.g. packages updates), Kali has had various refreshes, switches and additional new features added.
Josh and Kurt talk about how to file 1000 security flaws. One is easy, scale is hard.
A lot has been written about safety “certification” of platforms. As the number of applications involving human safety increases in markets such as avionics, automotive, industrial, etc., the importance of the functional safety certification of software that controls key functions has never been greater. There are several standards that govern the safety certification of software like DO-178, SEAL, ISO26262, and IEC61508. It is the best known and perhaps the most rigorous is the DO-178 standard that is governed by the FAA for commercial avionics software. A look “under-the-hood” into the process of safety certification reveals many interesting facts.
As the leader of an engineering team that is working on certifying code for deployment on big programs like the Joint Strike Fighter, I thought it would be interesting to share the next level of what is involved. Let me start with a datapoint. The average time to get a single line of source certified to DO-178 DAL A Standard (used for the most critical system functions in aircraft and helicopters) may take 2-3 hours. So, that means that every 2,000 lines of code takes one year to certify. How many applications these days have as little as 2,000 lines of code?
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora, Oracle, and Servers
Red Hat has announced the general availability of its common Kubernetes foundation for Windows and Linux container workloads: Red Hat OpenShift Support for Windows Containers.
Containers allow organizations to package and run Windows and Linux applications on-premises and in the cloud. With Red Hat’s new service, enterprises can simultaneously manage Linux and Windows-based containerized workloads, eliminating the need for parallel software processing across hybrid cloud environments.
The new year is a great time to be thinking about your career and where you want to take it. Why not take advantage of the opportunity to learn new sought-after skills with IBM courses? You can enroll free of charge, work at the time and pace that’s right for you, and open up brand new career opportunities in 2021.
A popular tool for developers and users creating cloud and local applications without the overhead of using a full server environment, Oracle VM VirtualBox runs on standard x86 desktop and laptop computers. It allows users to set up multi-platform virtual machine environments for software development, testing, and general purpose operating system (OS) virtualization, with optional runtime encryption. Software engineers can develop for cloud native environments from within Oracle VM VirtualBox VMs directly on their Windows, Mac OS, Linux, and Oracle Solaris machines, making it easier to create multi-tier applications with just a standard laptop.
Oracle VM VirtualBox also enables users to create and update virtual machines locally, including the OS and applications, and then package them into an industry standard file format for easy distribution and cloud deployment in conjunction with Oracle Linux KVM, or other server virtualization solutions. Oracle VM VirtualBox allows users to run nearly any standard x86 OS hosting applications that are not available natively on their systems.
At the end of November systemd 247 released with the new Out-of-Memory Daemon (systemd-oomd) and for the Fedora 34 release next year that will likely be enabled by default for all spins.
Systemd-OOMD aims to improve the Linux low-memory / OoM experience and is based on code originally written by Facebook for their Linux servers and then adapted for Linux desktop memory pressure scenarios. Systemd-OOMD allows monitoring for resource contention and can kill opt-in processes when the memory/SWAP pressure is above a predefined threshold.
MontaVista Software LLC is renewing its commitment to providing MVShield for CentOS Service for both existing and new customers interested in securing high-quality support and maintenance services for their products and platforms on long-term maintained CentOS minor releases.
Despite the recently announced change in the CentOS Project’s strategy to focus future development on the CentOS Stream at the end of 2021, MontaVista will continue to provide long-term branch maintenance services uninterrupted and unchanged.
While 2020 will certainly be remembered for elections, protests, and most of all, the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of other things changed in 2020, including a whole lot of cool changes in technology. Through it all, we could count on system administrators to do what they do best. Perhaps more so than ever, as we all moved from physical offices to working from home. We generated more load than ever on our infrastructure as more users relied on virtual private networks and videoconference tools to get their daily work done.
As long as you're willing to follow the rules, deploying on Kubernetes and air travel can be quite pleasant. More often than not, things will "just work". However, if one is interested in travelling with an alligator that must remain alive or scaling a database that must remain available, the situation is likely to become a bit more complicated. It may even be easier to build one's own plane or database for that matter. Travelling with reptiles aside, scaling a highly available stateful system is no trivial task.
Perl/Raku Leftovers
The Perl project has announced the election of the first steering council to serve under the project's new governance rules. Eight candidates put their names in; the winners were Ricardo Signes, Neil Bowers, and Sawyer X.
I'm not a great blogger - but I will try and explain my solutions to the Perl weekly challenge each week. I always try and look for interesting solutions to the problems at hand.
This week’s task has an interesting solution in Raku. So, here’s the task:
You are given two strings $A and $B. Write a script to check if the given strings are Isomorphic. Print 1 if they are otherwise 0.
OK, so if the two strings are isomorphic, their characters are mapped: for each character from the first string, the character at the same position in the second string is always the same.
In the stings abc and def, a always corresponds to d, b to e, and c to f. That’s a trivial case. But then for the string abca, the corresponding string must be defd.
Every year by the beginning of the school year, which starts by January 8th in the North Pole, after every version of the Christmas gift-giving spirit has made their rounds, Santa needs to sit down to schedule the classes of the North Pole Community College. These elves need continuous education, and they need to really learn about those newfangled toys, apart from the tools and skills of the trade.
[...]
So Santa created this script to take care of it, using a bit of point free programming and Perl being Perl, the whippipitude and dwimmability of the two sister languages, Perl and Raku.
