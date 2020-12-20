Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (Paywalls)
libtracefs 1.0.0
libtracefs has finally been officially released. The code that interacts with the tracefs file system in trace-cmd has been extracted out into its own library. This will facilitate other applications that need to manipulate or simply read the trace event file formats. https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/snapshot/libtracefs-1.0.0.tar.gz https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/ All exposed functions have man pages. We do plan on extending the functions that tracefs will include. Some have already been added to bugzilla, but feel free to request your own features you would like to have for your applications, to easily manipulate ftrace. https://bugzilla.kernel.org/buglist.cgi?component=Trace-cmd%2FKernelshark&list_id=1079173&product=Tools&resolution=--- Here are the list of functions that libtracefs provides. Along with libtraceevent (https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtraceevent.git/) making programs that interact with the ftrace file system has greatly become more simplified!Also: LibTraceFS 1.0 Released For Interacting With Linux's Tracing File-System
Android Leftovers
Xfce 4.16 Released. This is What's New
The lightweight desktop environment Xfce releases its latest installment Xfce 4.16 with many exciting features. Here in this post, we summarize the Xfce 4.16 release covering the brand new features, updates, and download details.
A twin-panel file manager based on Python 3/GTK3
A twin-panel file manager based on Python 3/GTK3