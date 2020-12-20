Language Selection

libtracefs 1.0.0

Wednesday 23rd of December 2020 09:30:55 AM
Linux

libtracefs has finally been officially released. The code that interacts
with the tracefs file system in trace-cmd has been extracted out into its
own library. This will facilitate other applications that need to
manipulate or simply read the trace event file formats. 

 https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/snapshot/libtracefs-1.0.0.tar.gz
 https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/

All exposed functions have man pages. We do plan on extending the functions
that tracefs will include. Some have already been added to bugzilla, but
feel free to request your own features you would like to have for your
applications, to easily manipulate ftrace.

 https://bugzilla.kernel.org/buglist.cgi?component=Trace-cmd%2FKernelshark&list_id=1079173&product=Tools&resolution=---


Here are the list of functions that libtracefs provides. Along with
libtraceevent
(https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtraceevent.git/) making
programs that interact with the ftrace file system has greatly become more
simplified!

LibTraceFS 1.0 Released For Interacting With Linux's Tracing File-System

