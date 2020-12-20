today's howtos
How to Set Up a Bitcoin Node, With Lightning
A Raspberry Pi ($66 for version 4): This is a pocket-sized computer that powers the Lightning node. (Computers have certainly evolved since the ENIAC, which weighed 50 tons, about 10 times as much as an elephant.)
How to use the Eclipse IDE as your text editor | Opensource.com
Eclipse is an IDE (integrated development environment). It’s definitely not a text editor. Then again, an IDE is really just a text editor with a lot of extra features for specific kinds of text. Furthermore, an IDE is often home to a developer. Developers have their IDE of choice open all day long, so it’s natural to stay in that IDE when it’s time to write a project README file, or to jot down a quick note, or to just make a grocery list. So sometimes, an IDE is just a text editor, after all.
Deploy Fedora CoreOS servers with Terraform - Fedora Magazine
Fedora CoreOS is a lightweight, secure operating system optimized for running containerized workloads. A YAML document is all you need to describe the workload you’d like to run on a Fedora CoreOS server.
This is wonderful for a single server, but how would you describe a fleet of cooperating Fedora CoreOS servers? For example, what if you wanted a set of servers running load balancers, others running a database cluster and others running a web application? How can you get them all configured and provisioned? How can you configure them to communicate with each other? This article looks at how Terraform solves this problem.
How to create Windows 10 USB installation Drive in Linux
How To Install Eclipse IDE on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Eclipse IDE on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Eclipse is a cross-platform, wildly popular Java integrated development environment (IDE) that you can easily install and manage your Java-based projects. It contains a base workspace and an extensible plug-in system for customizing the environment.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step install of Eclipse on CentOS 8.
How to Install Opera Browser on Ubuntu 20.04 – TecAdmin
Opera is a Chromium-based multi-platform web browser developed by Opera Software. It have multiple features similar to the Google chrome as both are developed on Chromium. You will get a new looks and multiple different features that other browsers, which makes it more powerful.
The Opera browser is available under the Snapcraft packages. Also the Opera team provides an PPA for installing Opera on Ubuntu systems.
This tutorial help you to install Opera web browser on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux system.
How & Why To Use Airgapped Backups
It’s that last one that is of particular interest today. A lot of backup strategies are such that if a user (or administrator) has their local account or network compromised, their backups could very well be destroyed as well. For instance, do you ssh from the account being backed up to the system holding the backups? Or rsync using a keypair stored on it? Or access S3 buckets, etc? It is trivially easy in many of these schemes to totally ruin cloud-based backups, or even some other schemes. rsync can be run with –delete (and often is, to prune remotes), S3 buckets can be deleted, etc. And even if you try to lock down an over-network backup to be append-only, still there are vectors for attack (ssh credentials, OpenSSL bugs, etc). In this post, I try to explore how we can protect against them and still retain some modern conveniences.
[...]
Additionally, with the recent addition of ZFS crypto to ZFS on Linux, the replication stream can optionally reflect the encrypted data. Yes, as long as you don’t need to mount them, you can mostly work with ZFS datasets on an encrypted basis, and can directly tell zfs send to just send the encrypted data instead of the decrypted data.
The downside of ZFS is the resource requirements at the destination, which in terms of RAM are higher than most of the older Raspberry Pi-style devices. Still, one could perhaps just save off zfs send streams and restore them later if need be, but that implies a periodic resend of a full stream, an inefficient operation. dedpulicating software such as borg could be used on those streams (though with less effectiveness if they’re encrypted).
libtracefs 1.0.0
libtracefs has finally been officially released. The code that interacts with the tracefs file system in trace-cmd has been extracted out into its own library. This will facilitate other applications that need to manipulate or simply read the trace event file formats. https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/snapshot/libtracefs-1.0.0.tar.gz https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/ All exposed functions have man pages. We do plan on extending the functions that tracefs will include. Some have already been added to bugzilla, but feel free to request your own features you would like to have for your applications, to easily manipulate ftrace. https://bugzilla.kernel.org/buglist.cgi?component=Trace-cmd%2FKernelshark&list_id=1079173&product=Tools&resolution=--- Here are the list of functions that libtracefs provides. Along with libtraceevent (https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtraceevent.git/) making programs that interact with the ftrace file system has greatly become more simplified!Also: LibTraceFS 1.0 Released For Interacting With Linux's Tracing File-System
Android Leftovers
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (Paywalls)
Xfce 4.16 Released. This is What's New
The lightweight desktop environment Xfce releases its latest installment Xfce 4.16 with many exciting features. Here in this post, we summarize the Xfce 4.16 release covering the brand new features, updates, and download details.
