Devices: Raspberry Pi, Open Hardware and More
-
ESP32-C3 WiFi & BLE RISC-V processor to launch at ESP8266 price
When we reported about ESP32-S2-MINI modules last September, we also noted Espressif teased us with ESP32-S3 and ESP32-C3 with close to no details. ESP32-S3 is expected to be a multi-core WiFI & Bluetooth processor with AI instructions/accelerator, but there were no details about ESP32-C3 at all, and we only found out it would be a RISC-V processor several weeks ago. But Twitter user Johnny Wu posted a screenshot in Chinese and its translation claiming ESP32-C3 was finally released by Espressif Systems.
-
Glasgow Interface Explorer is an iCE40 FPGA based hardware debugging tool (crowdfunding)
We’ve seen some pretty interesting boards for hardware hackers and reverse engineers in recent months with the likes of Ollie and Tigard USB debug boards that allow interfacing various hardware interfaces and/or flashing firmware to different types of target boards.
-
10 Raspberry Pi project ideas from 2020
The Raspberry Pi is the small, low-cost, single-board PC that took the world by storm when it was released in 2012. Since then, educators, students, makers, and tinkerers have used the various Raspberry Pi models for many, many unique and interesting projects. The possibilities are nearly endless.
-
New Part Day: Hackboard 2, An X86 Single-Board Computer
From the old Gumstix boards to everyone’s favorite Raspberry Pi, common single-board computers (SBCs) have traditionally had at least one thing in common: an ARM processor. But that’s not to say hackers and makers haven’t been interested in an SBC with a proper x86 processor. Which is why the $99 Hackboard 2 is so exciting. With a modern x86 chip at the core it’s akin to a small footprint desktop motherboard, but with all the extra features that we’ve come to expect in a hacker-friendly SBC.
[...]
That Celeron processor also means the Hackboard 2 can run Windows, if you’re into that sort of thing. While hacker types are usually more than happy with running Linux or potentially BSD on their ARM boards, there’s unquestionably a subset of the community that feels more comfortable with Clippy looking over their shoulder. Or maybe they’ve got some project that requires a piece of Windows software that doesn’t play well with WINE. Either way, getting a proprietary OS preinstalled on your SBC is going to cost you: it’s an extra $40 to get your Hackboard 2 with a copy of Windows 10 Pro on its 64 GB eMMC.
While we can’t complain about the CPU and GPU given what the competition is packing, the fact that there’s only 4 GB of RAM onboard is something of a disappointment. Especially when the cheaper Raspberry Pi 4 includes up to 8 GB. It’s certainly enough for most Linux distributions, but pretty skimpy for a Windows box. Depending on what software you’re hoping to install, it might even be a non-starter. If you’re looking for a cheap machine to run Photoshop on, you’ll want to look elsewhere.
-
Use AutoTVM and uTVM to optimize ML workloads on embedded devices & microcontrollers
We are seeing a massive increase in resource-constraints for embedded devices due to a lack of mature software stacks. With the increase in open-source hardware, the available software support takes a considerable amount of time to develop AI/ML/DL applications. Some of the challenges faced today are that bare-metal devices do not have on-device memory management, and they do not have LLVM support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 576 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
libtracefs 1.0.0
libtracefs has finally been officially released. The code that interacts with the tracefs file system in trace-cmd has been extracted out into its own library. This will facilitate other applications that need to manipulate or simply read the trace event file formats. https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/snapshot/libtracefs-1.0.0.tar.gz https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtracefs.git/ All exposed functions have man pages. We do plan on extending the functions that tracefs will include. Some have already been added to bugzilla, but feel free to request your own features you would like to have for your applications, to easily manipulate ftrace. https://bugzilla.kernel.org/buglist.cgi?component=Trace-cmd%2FKernelshark&list_id=1079173&product=Tools&resolution=--- Here are the list of functions that libtracefs provides. Along with libtraceevent (https://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/libs/libtrace/libtraceevent.git/) making programs that interact with the ftrace file system has greatly become more simplified!Also: LibTraceFS 1.0 Released For Interacting With Linux's Tracing File-System
Android Leftovers
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (Paywalls)
Xfce 4.16 Released. This is What's New
The lightweight desktop environment Xfce releases its latest installment Xfce 4.16 with many exciting features. Here in this post, we summarize the Xfce 4.16 release covering the brand new features, updates, and download details.
Recent comments
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 34 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 43 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 47 sec ago
9 hours 2 min ago