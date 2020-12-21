Games: Stadia, ReplaySorcery, GamingOnLinux Site News and More
Stadia Pro gets F1 2020 free in January 2021, all users can claim Crayta free right now
A few bits of big news to go over for Stadia followers on Linux, as there's new games released, free games, games on sale and a whole lot more.
Firstly, time is running out to spend the $10 / £10 credit that Stadia Pro users get as this will vanish in January 2021. This is the same credit they've had up for some time now so if you've already used it - there's no more but a reminder for anyone that hasn't.
Want some free games? Stadia Pro subscribers can claim the newly released Stadia title Cthulhu Saves Christmas. Additionally, Stadia Pro subs can also now claim the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds – Breakthrough Edition bundle.
Open source Linux instant-replay tool ReplaySorcery has some major upgrades | GamingOnLinux
Need an easy way to capture those awesome moments when you're playing Linux games? ReplaySorcery is what you need, and the developer has been very busy with it.
ReplaySorcery is a bit like AMD ReLive or NVIDIA ShadowPlay Instant Replay. The idea is simple: while running it stores around 30 seconds of your screen and audio in memory ready to dump it into a video file for you. It works, and really quite well too.
Since we last wrote about it there's new features aplenty including: audio capture, options for changing output quality, VA-API hardware acceleration, local config file support, the ability to not run as root and more. It's quickly becoming a great short-capture solution.
Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year from GamingOnLinux
Through this year we've seen a lot of fun things for Linux gaming including tons of exceptional indie games being released. Certainly hasn't been a dull year! You can see some of my own favourites right here. We also had Vulkan Ray Tracing officially released - finally, that is quite exciting for the future of games. Valve are also continuing to put resources into many different parts of Linux and Linux gaming through Steam Play, driver upgrades, the newer container system and lots more that continue to mature. There's so many moving parts to keep everything exciting that we can't wait to see evolve even further through 2021.
Our top favourite Linux games released in 2020 | GamingOnLinux
As 2020 comes to a close, here's a brief look over what games we personally thought truly stood out in 2020 that directly supported Linux.
Check out the new footage of ENCODYA a cyberpunk point and click adventure | GamingOnLinux
The first title from Chaosmonger Studio with new publisher Assemble Entertainment looks to be shaping up well, and there's a new featurette trailer with chief developer Nicola Piovesan.
ENCODYA is a cyberpunk dystopian point-and-click adventure, which shall release with Linux support on January 26, 2021 - following on from their successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. This new featurette has Piovesan chatting about the world their team created along with a bunch of new footage.
Android Leftovers
Free and open source 2D RTS 'Wyrmsun' 4.0 is out now
If you love classic 2D RTS games like Warcraft 2 and other similar titles, Wyrmsun is one you should take a look at because not only is it free and open source but it's seeing major upgrades too. Their original plan to move to Godot Engine didn't work out, so they decided to stick with the classic Stratagus engine which it was originally based on. Instead, they continued enhancing what's was possible with what they already had including some substantial tech improvements including a 2x scaling option, improved pathfinding performance, parallel sound loading to improve loading times, mini-map zooming and more. Lots of gameplay enhancements were also added in Wyrmsun 4.0 like a smarter AI that will now try to aid its buildings under attack, the AI will try to actually complete its quests and it only declares war during scenarios after 20 minutes so main quests go a bit smoother.
Announcing NeoChat 1.0, the KDE Matrix client
Matrix is an instant messaging system similar to Whatsapp or Telegram, but uses an open and decentralized network for secure and privacy-protected communications. NeoChat is a visually attractive Matrix client that works on desktop computers and mobile phones. NeoChat provides an elegant and convergent user interface, allowing it to adapt to any screen size automatically and gracefully.
