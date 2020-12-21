Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (awstats and mediawiki), Fedora (mbedtls and pngcheck), openSUSE (firefox and thunderbird), Oracle (gnutls, go-toolset:ol8, pacemaker, postgresql:10, postgresql:12, and postgresql:9.6), and SUSE (clamav, groovy, jetty-minimal, and xen).
-
NSW Health among users of compromised network management tool
The NSW Department of Health, a user of the Orion network management software that was compromised in a supply chain attack, says it was alerted on 14 December to the fact that an attack had taken place.
-
Keep CentOS 6 Servers Safe From A New OpenSSL Vulnerability - OSTechNix
CloudLinux offers extended support until 2024 to keep your CentOS 6 servers secure from a new OpenSSL Vulnerability.
OpenSSL recently released a security patch for a high-level finding that affects any servers running 1.0.2 and 1.1.1 versions. Unfortunately, OpenSSL announced that it would not release patches for CentOS 6, only CentOS 7 and CentOS 8. This leaves any server running unpatched OpenSSL including the CentOS 6 operating system vulnerable to denial-of-service (DoS) where software, critical services, or the operating system could crash. CloudLinux, however, will patch current versions of OpenSSL, the unsupported 1.0.1 version, and servers running the CentOS 6 operating system.
-
13 Linux security tutorials | Enable Sysadmin
Fighting the good fight for better security is a never-ending battle. See how some sysadmin warriors have approached it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 345 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Notepadqq: Notepad++ alternative for Linux
Notepadqq is Notepad++ alternative which is one of the most popular TextEditor tools between programmer and web designer. Just switched from Windows to Linux system and missing your old TextEditor. We can still install notepad++ in Linux using snap, but some people don’t like snaps too much, and yes I am also one of them. So, if you don’t want to change your taste and still want to enjoy notepad++ like TextEditor, then you are at right place.
Android Leftovers
Games: Stadia, ReplaySorcery, GamingOnLinux Site News and More
Free and open source 2D RTS 'Wyrmsun' 4.0 is out now
If you love classic 2D RTS games like Warcraft 2 and other similar titles, Wyrmsun is one you should take a look at because not only is it free and open source but it's seeing major upgrades too. Their original plan to move to Godot Engine didn't work out, so they decided to stick with the classic Stratagus engine which it was originally based on. Instead, they continued enhancing what's was possible with what they already had including some substantial tech improvements including a 2x scaling option, improved pathfinding performance, parallel sound loading to improve loading times, mini-map zooming and more. Lots of gameplay enhancements were also added in Wyrmsun 4.0 like a smarter AI that will now try to aid its buildings under attack, the AI will try to actually complete its quests and it only declares war during scenarios after 20 minutes so main quests go a bit smoother.
Recent comments
5 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago