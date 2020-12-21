today's howtos
-
How to Install GnuCash 4.2 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, Linux Mint 20
Don’t like the universal Linux flatpak package? Here’s how to install the latest GnuCash 4.2 via an Ubuntu PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 and/or Linux Mint 20.
The latest version of the personal and small-business financial-accounting software is GnuCash 4.2. For Linux binary, GnuCash website refers to the universal flatpak package (See this how-to for detail).
For those prefer an apt repository, an unofficial PPA is available with the .deb packages for Ubuntu 20.04 and Linux Mint.
-
How to declare Boolean variables in bash and use them in a shell script - nixCraft
I need to define a bash variable called failed and set the value to False. When my script is called from a cron job, specific tasks might fail, and then I need to flip failed to True. Based upon $failed, I need to send an email alert that my cron job has failed.
-
How to Install Ansible on Ubuntu
Ansible is an open-source tool that allows you to provision, configure, manage, and deploy applications. It helps to run infrastructure as a code, basically an automation tool. Ansible runs on Linux, Unix-like, and Windows systems. It is a free tool written in Python.
Using Ansible, automation and controlling of a large of servers is simplified. This made the system admin or DevOps engineer manage all servers from a single control node.
Unlike Chef and Puppet, Ansible doesn't need any special software to be installed on the nodes. Ansible uses SSH to execute tasks and YAML file to define provision information.
-
Jonathan McDowell: Rooting the Tesco Hudl
I have an original Tesco Hudl - a Rockchip RK3188 based Android tablet. It’s somewhat long in the tooth and mine is running Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean). As a first step in trying to get it updated a bit I decided to root it and have a poke about. There are plenty of guides for this, but they mostly involve downloading Android apps that look dodgy or don’t exist any more. Thankfully the bootloader is unlocked, so I did it the hard (manual) way from a Debian 10 (Buster) box. I doubt this is useful to many folk, but I thought I’d write it up. As you’d expect follow this at your own risk; there is the potential to brick the Hudl.
First, enable developer mode on the Hudl (so we can adb in). Open the Settings app, scroll down to the bottom and click “About Tablet”, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Build number” 7 times, at which point it will tell you “You are now a developer!”. Go back to the main settings menu and just above “About Tablet” there will now be a “Developer options” entry. Click it, then make sure the box beside “USB debugging” is ticked.
-
How to install UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10
In this video, I am going to show how to install UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10.
-
How to Install Kodi on Ubuntu 20.10 – Linux Hint
Kodi is a popular and open-source media player application where you can watch movies, TV shows, listen to music and even play games. It was developed as a homebrew app for the original Xbox by the name of Xbox Media Center (XBMC). Microsoft abandoned it, but it continues to evolve with the support of XBMC a non-profit organization.
-
Create Animated Presentations with AnimationMaker on Ubuntu 20.10 – Linux Hint
Animations are one of the excellent approaches to convey your message. Illustrations through animations make them easier to comprehend.
AnimationMaker is one of the applications that allow you to make beautiful animated presentations and videos on your Ubuntu device. These animations can be uploaded on YouTube and Vimeo.
AnimationMaker lets you export files in various formats including mp4, avi, GIF, and HTML, etc. It is a free alternative to premium applications like Adobe Edge and Adobe Animate.
-
How to Update All Packages in Oracle Linux 8
When installing new packages on any operating system, a common piece of advice is to update the system before installing any new packages. This is so that your system will be free of any potential software bugs that may occur due to outdated software. While using your computer system, you may also mess up some of the packages and dependencies. A package update is also required to fix such issues. This article shows you how to update all packages in your Oracle Linux 8 system.
-
How to Change the Hostname in Oracle Linux 8
When you get a new computer system or install a new virtual machine on an already existing computer system, there will be a default hostname or device name that comes with the system. In Oracle Linux 8, you may change the server hostname according to your preferences. This article shows you the two most effective methods for changing the hostname of an Oracle Linux 8 system.
-
How to install and use Tor Browser on Linux Mint 20- Error free method
Tor browser is known for its Privacy features and anonymous web surfing features using relay network. It is based on Mozilla firefox, however, the problem that most people are facing while installing this browser using the popular Torbrowser-launcher method is the Signature failure error.
In this method, we are not going to use that, instead of a simple and straightforward one by using the portable Tor browser packages available for the Linux operating system. Also, we let you know how to create a Desktop shortcut for the TOR Browser.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 207 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Notepadqq: Notepad++ alternative for Linux
Notepadqq is Notepad++ alternative which is one of the most popular TextEditor tools between programmer and web designer. Just switched from Windows to Linux system and missing your old TextEditor. We can still install notepad++ in Linux using snap, but some people don’t like snaps too much, and yes I am also one of them. So, if you don’t want to change your taste and still want to enjoy notepad++ like TextEditor, then you are at right place.
Android Leftovers
Games: Stadia, ReplaySorcery, GamingOnLinux Site News and More
Free and open source 2D RTS 'Wyrmsun' 4.0 is out now
If you love classic 2D RTS games like Warcraft 2 and other similar titles, Wyrmsun is one you should take a look at because not only is it free and open source but it's seeing major upgrades too. Their original plan to move to Godot Engine didn't work out, so they decided to stick with the classic Stratagus engine which it was originally based on. Instead, they continued enhancing what's was possible with what they already had including some substantial tech improvements including a 2x scaling option, improved pathfinding performance, parallel sound loading to improve loading times, mini-map zooming and more. Lots of gameplay enhancements were also added in Wyrmsun 4.0 like a smarter AI that will now try to aid its buildings under attack, the AI will try to actually complete its quests and it only declares war during scenarios after 20 minutes so main quests go a bit smoother.
Recent comments
5 min 10 sec ago
1 hour 28 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 53 min ago
8 hours 6 min ago
10 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago
12 hours 14 min ago