today's howtos
-
Don’t like the universal Linux flatpak package? Here’s how to install the latest GnuCash 4.2 via an Ubuntu PPA in Ubuntu 20.04 and/or Linux Mint 20.
The latest version of the personal and small-business financial-accounting software is GnuCash 4.2. For Linux binary, GnuCash website refers to the universal flatpak package (See this how-to for detail).
For those prefer an apt repository, an unofficial PPA is available with the .deb packages for Ubuntu 20.04 and Linux Mint.
-
I need to define a bash variable called failed and set the value to False. When my script is called from a cron job, specific tasks might fail, and then I need to flip failed to True. Based upon $failed, I need to send an email alert that my cron job has failed.
-
Ansible is an open-source tool that allows you to provision, configure, manage, and deploy applications. It helps to run infrastructure as a code, basically an automation tool. Ansible runs on Linux, Unix-like, and Windows systems. It is a free tool written in Python.
Using Ansible, automation and controlling of a large of servers is simplified. This made the system admin or DevOps engineer manage all servers from a single control node.
Unlike Chef and Puppet, Ansible doesn't need any special software to be installed on the nodes. Ansible uses SSH to execute tasks and YAML file to define provision information.
-
I have an original Tesco Hudl - a Rockchip RK3188 based Android tablet. It’s somewhat long in the tooth and mine is running Android 4.2.2 (Jelly Bean). As a first step in trying to get it updated a bit I decided to root it and have a poke about. There are plenty of guides for this, but they mostly involve downloading Android apps that look dodgy or don’t exist any more. Thankfully the bootloader is unlocked, so I did it the hard (manual) way from a Debian 10 (Buster) box. I doubt this is useful to many folk, but I thought I’d write it up. As you’d expect follow this at your own risk; there is the potential to brick the Hudl.
First, enable developer mode on the Hudl (so we can adb in). Open the Settings app, scroll down to the bottom and click “About Tablet”, scroll down to the bottom and tap “Build number” 7 times, at which point it will tell you “You are now a developer!”. Go back to the main settings menu and just above “About Tablet” there will now be a “Developer options” entry. Click it, then make sure the box beside “USB debugging” is ticked.
-
In this video, I am going to show how to install UbuntuDDE Remix 20.10.
-
Kodi is a popular and open-source media player application where you can watch movies, TV shows, listen to music and even play games. It was developed as a homebrew app for the original Xbox by the name of Xbox Media Center (XBMC). Microsoft abandoned it, but it continues to evolve with the support of XBMC a non-profit organization.
-
Animations are one of the excellent approaches to convey your message. Illustrations through animations make them easier to comprehend.
AnimationMaker is one of the applications that allow you to make beautiful animated presentations and videos on your Ubuntu device. These animations can be uploaded on YouTube and Vimeo.
AnimationMaker lets you export files in various formats including mp4, avi, GIF, and HTML, etc. It is a free alternative to premium applications like Adobe Edge and Adobe Animate.
-
When installing new packages on any operating system, a common piece of advice is to update the system before installing any new packages. This is so that your system will be free of any potential software bugs that may occur due to outdated software. While using your computer system, you may also mess up some of the packages and dependencies. A package update is also required to fix such issues. This article shows you how to update all packages in your Oracle Linux 8 system.
-
When you get a new computer system or install a new virtual machine on an already existing computer system, there will be a default hostname or device name that comes with the system. In Oracle Linux 8, you may change the server hostname according to your preferences. This article shows you the two most effective methods for changing the hostname of an Oracle Linux 8 system.
-
Tor browser is known for its Privacy features and anonymous web surfing features using relay network. It is based on Mozilla firefox, however, the problem that most people are facing while installing this browser using the popular Torbrowser-launcher method is the Signature failure error.
In this method, we are not going to use that, instead of a simple and straightforward one by using the portable Tor browser packages available for the Linux operating system. Also, we let you know how to create a Desktop shortcut for the TOR Browser.
Security Leftovers
-
Security updates have been issued by Debian (awstats and mediawiki), Fedora (mbedtls and pngcheck), openSUSE (firefox and thunderbird), Oracle (gnutls, go-toolset:ol8, pacemaker, postgresql:10, postgresql:12, and postgresql:9.6), and SUSE (clamav, groovy, jetty-minimal, and xen).
-
The NSW Department of Health, a user of the Orion network management software that was compromised in a supply chain attack, says it was alerted on 14 December to the fact that an attack had taken place.
-
CloudLinux offers extended support until 2024 to keep your CentOS 6 servers secure from a new OpenSSL Vulnerability.
OpenSSL recently released a security patch for a high-level finding that affects any servers running 1.0.2 and 1.1.1 versions. Unfortunately, OpenSSL announced that it would not release patches for CentOS 6, only CentOS 7 and CentOS 8. This leaves any server running unpatched OpenSSL including the CentOS 6 operating system vulnerable to denial-of-service (DoS) where software, critical services, or the operating system could crash. CloudLinux, however, will patch current versions of OpenSSL, the unsupported 1.0.1 version, and servers running the CentOS 6 operating system.
-
Fighting the good fight for better security is a never-ending battle. See how some sysadmin warriors have approached it.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
3 hours 18 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
9 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 48 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 43 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago