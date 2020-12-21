FSF News and GNU Releases
Free Software Directory meeting day changes for the rest of the year
Due to the holidays, the two final Free Software Directory meetings for 2020 will be held on Thursday instead of Friday. Join us to help improve the Free Software Directory by adding new entries and updating existing ones.
Help us set high priorities for 2021: Send input by Jan. 8
The High Priority Free Software Projects (HPP) list is an initiative from the Free Software Foundation (FSF). It draws attention to areas of development of strategic importance to the goal of freedom for all computer users, and highlights specific projects within these areas. The HPP list helps guide volunteers, developers, funders, and companies to projects where their skills and resources can be utilized, whether they be in coding, graphic design, writing, financial contributions, or activism.
The HPP list helps projects explain their importance, which attracts other developers and sponsors. Adding the right projects and project areas to the HPP list while keeping it comprehensive is thus extremely important for the future of free software. Besides this, we also enjoy being able to highlight projects of major importance, giving them the attention they deserve for the inspirational and challenging work that they do.
Remember, we're looking for projects of great strategic importance to the goal of freedom for all computer users. We are looking for areas where people feel they are heavily pressured or even required to use proprietary software, as well as for important missing features in existing free software, and for problems you see on the horizon as technology is developing.
mailutils @ Savannah: Version 3.11
Version 3.11 of GNU mailutils is available for download.
gdbm @ Savannah: Version 1.19
Version 1.19 is available for download.
Gnulib helps you write efficient algorithms
When writing algorithmic code, the classical approach is to define the data structures, write the algorithm, debug it, and then profile it. It often occurs that you notice that a certain list, set, or map can get large and that this costs CPU time. Then, you change the data structure, adapt the code (often substantial changes), debug it again, and finally profile it again.
Gnulib has a set of container types, that you can use for your data structures, and that can make this process easier. With these types, changing the data structure is a one-liner change, no second debugging is needed, and you can proceed to the final profiling right away.
