Replicant: A free mobile phone OS is more important than ever, and needs your help

In 2020, mobile devices such as phones and tablets (which are full computers with powerful hardware running complete operating systems, with applications) are an increasingly important part in our computing. Hence, they are particularly subject to freedom and security concerns. So-called smartphones present a number of freedom, privacy, security, ecological, and social justice issues in a relatively small device.

Replicant works hard to address these issues by enabling people to run fully free operating systems on supported devices. You can read more about the freedom, privacy, and security issues that Replicant addresses on the Replicant Web site. The site and wiki also give further information about Replicant, the devices it supports, installation instructions, the latest info about its limitations, and more.

More in Tux Machines

LIBREOFFICE 7.1 RC1 IS AVAILABLE FOR TESTING

LibreOffice 7.1 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2021 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.1 RC1 the third pre-release since the development of version 7.1 started at the end of May, 2020. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.1 Beta1, 234 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 132 bugs have been fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in LibreOffice 7.1. LibreOffice 7.1 RC1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Read more

Session Messenger On Ubuntu Desktop And Android Phone

Try Session! This new Australia based messenger is like a combination of Signal security and Tor anonymity and BitCoin network plus requiring no phone number. It's available for both your desktop and phone platforms. Interesting, right? So now this tutorial will show you how to have Session in both devices Ubuntu desktop and Android phone. Read more

Manjaro ARM Plasma Mobile Beta 1 is now available for the PinePhone

The Manjaro ARM team has been rapidly cranking out new builds of their smartphone operating system in recent months, with four public beta releases of Manjaro ARM with the Phosh user interface so far. But the developers have also been working on versions of Manjaro ARM featuring different user interfaces, having released alpha builds with the Lomiri and Plasma Mobile user interfaces earlier this year. Now the team has released Manjaro ARM Plasma Mobile Beta 1 for the PinePhone, marking the first beta release of this operating system to ship with something other than phosh. Read more

Connect to Ubuntu 20.04 from Windows 10 [Beginner's Guide]

This beginner's guide helps you remotely connect to Ubuntu 20.04 from Windows 10. We show you the easy steps with an example. Read more

