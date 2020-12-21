today's howtos
Linux Head command Tutorials and Examples for Beginners
The Linux head command is a simple command-line utility that allows users to display the first few portions of a file. Most people use it for viewing the topmost part of configuration files. But you can also use it for inspecting any files. In this guide, we have illustrated a few examples of how to use the head command.
By the end of this guide, you should be able to learn its proper usage. Once you do so, you will become much fluent at navigating files directly from the terminal. So, continue reading to find out more about the head command in Linux.
How to Install and Configure SeaweedFS Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04
SeaweedFS is an open-source, simple, and highly scalable distributed file system to store and serve billions of files fast. It is very similar to other file systems including, Ceph, GlusterFS, and HDFS. It can be easily integrated with the cloud and achieve both fast access time without any client-side changes. It has a rich set of features including, Automatic master servers failover, Automatic entry TTL expiration, Parallel processing, Handle large and small files, Low-latency access to any file, and many more.
How to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Find a File in Linux Using the Find Command - Make Tech Easier
The Linux find command is one of the most important and handy commands in Linux systems. It can, as the name suggests, find files on your Linux PC based on pretty much whatever conditions and variables you set. You can find files by permissions, users, groups, file type, date, size and other possible criteria using the find command. Here we show you how to find a file in Linux using the find command.
How To Install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04
In this guide, we will show you how to install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to Use GnuPG for Encryption on Linux
Have you ever had sensitive information such as passwords or server login information you needed to send someone via email, but didn't know how to send it securely to avoid the information falling into the wrong hands?
Here you'll learn how to securely transmit messages and files encrypted with PGP via the popular gnupg tool. Let's dive right in, and learn how to secure our communications!
How to create an inventory configuration in S3
S3 Inventory configuration helps to manage the storage on AWS. It generates audit reports on the replication and encryption status of S3 objects for business, compliance, and regulatory needs. S3 Inventory configuration generates comma-separated values (CSV), Apache optimized row columnar (ORC) or Apache Parquet (Parquet) output files.
How to play Among Us on your Chromebook
Another way to play Among Us on a Chromebook is to install the Linux version through Steam. Google still classifies Linux support as “beta,” and it’s not available on all Chromebooks. If you’re not sure if your Chromebook can handle Linux, Google provides a list of supporting devices.
