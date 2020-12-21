Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of December 2020 01:01:21 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • Linux Head command Tutorials and Examples for Beginners

    The Linux head command is a simple command-line utility that allows users to display the first few portions of a file. Most people use it for viewing the topmost part of configuration files. But you can also use it for inspecting any files. In this guide, we have illustrated a few examples of how to use the head command.

    By the end of this guide, you should be able to learn its proper usage. Once you do so, you will become much fluent at navigating files directly from the terminal. So, continue reading to find out more about the head command in Linux.

  • How to Install and Configure SeaweedFS Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04

    SeaweedFS is an open-source, simple, and highly scalable distributed file system to store and serve billions of files fast. It is very similar to other file systems including, Ceph, GlusterFS, and HDFS. It can be easily integrated with the cloud and achieve both fast access time without any client-side changes. It has a rich set of features including, Automatic master servers failover, Automatic entry TTL expiration, Parallel processing, Handle large and small files, Low-latency access to any file, and many more.

  • How to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Find a File in Linux Using the Find Command - Make Tech Easier

    The Linux find command is one of the most important and handy commands in Linux systems. It can, as the name suggests, find files on your Linux PC based on pretty much whatever conditions and variables you set. You can find files by permissions, users, groups, file type, date, size and other possible criteria using the find command. Here we show you how to find a file in Linux using the find command.

  • How To Install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this guide, we will show you how to install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Use GnuPG for Encryption on Linux

    Have you ever had sensitive information such as passwords or server login information you needed to send someone via email, but didn't know how to send it securely to avoid the information falling into the wrong hands?

    Here you'll learn how to securely transmit messages and files encrypted with PGP via the popular gnupg tool. Let's dive right in, and learn how to secure our communications!

  • How to create an inventory configuration in S3

    S3 Inventory configuration helps to manage the storage on AWS. It generates audit reports on the replication and encryption status of S3 objects for business, compliance, and regulatory needs. S3 Inventory configuration generates comma-separated values (CSV), Apache optimized row columnar (ORC) or Apache Parquet (Parquet) output files.

  • How to play Among Us on your Chromebook

    Another way to play Among Us on a Chromebook is to install the Linux version through Steam. Google still classifies Linux support as “beta,” and it’s not available on all Chromebooks. If you’re not sure if your Chromebook can handle Linux, Google provides a list of supporting devices.

LIBREOFFICE 7.1 RC1 IS AVAILABLE FOR TESTING

LibreOffice 7.1 will be released as final at the beginning of February, 2021 ( Check the Release Plan for more information ) being LibreOffice 7.1 RC1 the third pre-release since the development of version 7.1 started at the end of May, 2020. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 7.1 Beta1, 234 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 132 bugs have been fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in LibreOffice 7.1. LibreOffice 7.1 RC1 can be downloaded from here for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Read more

Session Messenger On Ubuntu Desktop And Android Phone

Try Session! This new Australia based messenger is like a combination of Signal security and Tor anonymity and BitCoin network plus requiring no phone number. It's available for both your desktop and phone platforms. Interesting, right? So now this tutorial will show you how to have Session in both devices Ubuntu desktop and Android phone. Read more

Manjaro ARM Plasma Mobile Beta 1 is now available for the PinePhone

The Manjaro ARM team has been rapidly cranking out new builds of their smartphone operating system in recent months, with four public beta releases of Manjaro ARM with the Phosh user interface so far. But the developers have also been working on versions of Manjaro ARM featuring different user interfaces, having released alpha builds with the Lomiri and Plasma Mobile user interfaces earlier this year. Now the team has released Manjaro ARM Plasma Mobile Beta 1 for the PinePhone, marking the first beta release of this operating system to ship with something other than phosh. Read more

Connect to Ubuntu 20.04 from Windows 10 [Beginner's Guide]

This beginner's guide helps you remotely connect to Ubuntu 20.04 from Windows 10. We show you the easy steps with an example. Read more

