Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and Former Linux Journal Staff
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 886
icewm, xfce, sansa clip, toys, happy holidays
The 2020 Tuxies | LINUX Unplugged 385
Mike details his favorite python tools and his tricks for performance concerns.
Plus a bunch of workspace improvment ideas, feedback, and more.
OBS V4l2Sink: Turn OBS Into A Virtual Camera
Screensharing is various apps can be kind of a pain so instead of doing that why you just turn OBS into a camera and then just do everything from OBS instead, and we're doing this with a simple plugin known as obs v4l2sink which will soon be a main part of OBS.
Open Source Security Episode 249 - Door 24: Information wants to be free
Josh and Kurt talk about the idea of information wanting to be free. It’s Christmas, we should give it what it wants!
The SolarWinds Attack
Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman talk to Kyle Rankin and Petros Koutoupis about the SolarWinds hack, and Facebook's reaction to Apple privacy initiatives.
Open Automation Software Platform now runs on Raspberry Pi
Open Automation Software OAS has announced that its OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4, enabling low-cost, remote Pi-based data logging devices on multiplatform OAS automation networks. Open Automation Software (OAS) announced that its Full OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The addition of the Pi enables customers with OAS Platform software to deploy Pi-based devices for “on-site data logging in remote locations with limited power or connectivity.”
The Review of GUI LVM Tools
The LVM is a powerful storage management module which is included in all the distributions of Linux now. It provides users with a variety of valuable features to fit different requirements. The management tools that come with LVM are based on the command line interface, which is very powerful and suitable for automated/batch operations. But LVM's operations and configuration are quite complex because of its own complexity. So many software companies including Red Hat have launched some GUI-based LVM tools to help users manage LVM more easily. Let’s review them here to see the similarities and differences between individual tools.
