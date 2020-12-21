Language Selection

Thursday 24th of December 2020 06:37:35 AM
HowTos
  • Building Encrypted Images for Confidential Computing [Ed: Confidential Computing is typically just a misleading euphemism of surveillance companies that steal your data and then pretend to value your privacy by encrypting the stolen data for themselves and their data brokers

    With both Intel and AMD announcing confidential computing features to run encrypted virtual machines, IBM research has been looking into a new format for encrypted VM images. The first question is why a new format, after all qcow2 only recently deprecated its old encrypted image format in favour of luks. The problem is that in confidential computing, the guest VM runs inside the secure envelope but the host hypervisor (including the QEMU process) is untrusted and thus runs outside the secure envelope and, unfortunately, even for the new luks format, the encryption of the image is handled by QEMU and so the encryption key would be outside the secure envelope. Thus, a new format is needed to keep the encryption key (and, indeed, the encryption mechanism) within the guest VM itself. Fortunately, encrypted boot of Linux systems has been around for a while, and this can be used as a practical template for constructing a fully confidential encrypted image format and maintaining that confidentiality within a hostile cloud environment. In this article, I’ll explore the state of the art in encrypted boot, constructing EFI encrypted boot images, and finally, in the follow on article, look at deploying an encrypted image into a confidential environment and maintaining key secrecy in the cloud.

    [...]

    Traditionally grub is actually installed into the disk master boot record, but for EFI boot that changed and the disk (or VM image) must have an EFI System partition which is where the grub.efi binary is installed. Part of the job of the grub.efi binary is to find the root partition and source the /boot/grub1/grub.cfg. When you install grub on an EFI partition a search for the root by UUID is actually embedded into the grub binary. Another problem is likely that your distribution customizes the location of grub and updates the boot variables to tell the system where it is. However, a cloud image can’t rely on the boot variables and must be installed in the default location (\EFI\BOOT\bootx64.efi). This default location can be achieved by adding the –removable flag to grub-install.

  • Jenkins dynamically parameterized pipelins for terraform execution

    Jenkins in the Ops space is in general already painful. Lately the deprecation of the multiple-scms plugin caused some headache, becaue we relied heavily on it to generate pipelines in a Seedjob based on structure inside secondary repositories. We kind of started from scratch now and ship parameterized pipelines defined in Jenkinsfiles in those secondary repositories. Basically that is the way it should be, you store the pipeline definition along with code you'd like to execute. In our case that is mostly terraform and ansible.

  • Listing Linux Services with Systemctl | Linuxize

    In Linux, a service is a program that runs in the background . Services can be started on-demand or at the boot time.

    If you are using Linux as your primary operating system or development, platform you will deal with different services such as webserver, ssh or, cron . Knowing how to list running services or check the service status is important when debugging system issues.

    Most of the recent Linux distributions are using systemd as the default init system and service manager.

  • Monitoring Linux system resources using SAR (System Activity Report) - LinuxTechLab

    Once the servers have created & have been deployed to development or production etc, main task of system admin is to make sure that servers keep running by continuously monitoring its resource usage like memory utilization, CPU utilization etc with the help of various utilities. One such utility that is used for monitoring RHEL/CentOS servers is, SAR.

    SAR or System Activity Report is used for monitoring Linux system resources . It can be used to generate reports relating to performance of a system i.e CPU reports, Memory reports, Disk reports etc. It saves reports in the form of log files on the system.

  • Netcat : The swiss Army knife You must have - The Linux Juggernaut

    Netcat (also known as ‘nc’) is a networking tool used for reading or writing from TCP and UDP sockets using an easy interface. It is designed as a dependable ‘back-end’ device that can be used directly or easily driven by other programs and scripts. Therefore, this tool is a treat to network administrators, programmers, and pen-testers as it’s a feature rich network debugging and investigation tool.

  • Alan Pope: Snap Tips

    As you may or may not be aware, I work for Canonical on Snapcraft and Ubuntu. I use Ubuntu as my daily driver, and spend a lot of time maintaining snap packages, and listening to developers and users talk about software packaging, publishing, delivery and use.

    Over time I’ve collected a bunch of virtual notes in my head. Much of it has been turned into documentation, but often the information is rather spread out. I wanted to “brain dump” a bunch of notes, for common things people ask me about snap, snapd and snapcraft. Here’s the first set, about snap / snapd. A later post will focus on snapcraft.

  • Does NVMe use PCIe?

    Data processing is at the core of every business. A PC with mediocre specs is decent enough for simple data processing, but on a larger scale, it will not suffice. As data continues to grow, businesses are always searching for the latest technologies that can accelerate data processing. High-speed computer components are crucial in processing big chunks of data real-time. One of the key components that require upgrading is the internal secondary storage device. These devices play a vital role in capturing, accessing, processing and transforming data, and these have evolved significantly to meet business demands. NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) drive is the latest and by far the fastest evolution of storage devices. Before we delve deeper into NVMe, let’s briefly look at the different internal secondary storage media utilized today.

Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and Former Linux Journal Staff

Open Automation Software Platform now runs on Raspberry Pi

Open Automation Software OAS has announced that its OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4, enabling low-cost, remote Pi-based data logging devices on multiplatform OAS automation networks. Open Automation Software (OAS) announced that its Full OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The addition of the Pi enables customers with OAS Platform software to deploy Pi-based devices for “on-site data logging in remote locations with limited power or connectivity.” Read more

The Review of GUI LVM Tools

The LVM is a powerful storage management module which is included in all the distributions of Linux now. It provides users with a variety of valuable features to fit different requirements. The management tools that come with LVM are based on the command line interface, which is very powerful and suitable for automated/batch operations. But LVM's operations and configuration are quite complex because of its own complexity. So many software companies including Red Hat have launched some GUI-based LVM tools to help users manage LVM more easily. Let’s review them here to see the similarities and differences between individual tools. Read more

  • Linux Head command Tutorials and Examples for Beginners

    The Linux head command is a simple command-line utility that allows users to display the first few portions of a file. Most people use it for viewing the topmost part of configuration files. But you can also use it for inspecting any files. In this guide, we have illustrated a few examples of how to use the head command. By the end of this guide, you should be able to learn its proper usage. Once you do so, you will become much fluent at navigating files directly from the terminal. So, continue reading to find out more about the head command in Linux.

  • How to Install and Configure SeaweedFS Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04

    SeaweedFS is an open-source, simple, and highly scalable distributed file system to store and serve billions of files fast. It is very similar to other file systems including, Ceph, GlusterFS, and HDFS. It can be easily integrated with the cloud and achieve both fast access time without any client-side changes. It has a rich set of features including, Automatic master servers failover, Automatic entry TTL expiration, Parallel processing, Handle large and small files, Low-latency access to any file, and many more.

  • How to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Find a File in Linux Using the Find Command - Make Tech Easier

    The Linux find command is one of the most important and handy commands in Linux systems. It can, as the name suggests, find files on your Linux PC based on pretty much whatever conditions and variables you set. You can find files by permissions, users, groups, file type, date, size and other possible criteria using the find command. Here we show you how to find a file in Linux using the find command.

  • How To Install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this guide, we will show you how to install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Use GnuPG for Encryption on Linux

    Have you ever had sensitive information such as passwords or server login information you needed to send someone via email, but didn't know how to send it securely to avoid the information falling into the wrong hands? Here you'll learn how to securely transmit messages and files encrypted with PGP via the popular gnupg tool. Let's dive right in, and learn how to secure our communications!

  • How to create an inventory configuration in S3

    S3 Inventory configuration helps to manage the storage on AWS. It generates audit reports on the replication and encryption status of S3 objects for business, compliance, and regulatory needs. S3 Inventory configuration generates comma-separated values (CSV), Apache optimized row columnar (ORC) or Apache Parquet (Parquet) output files.

  • How to play Among Us on your Chromebook

    Another way to play Among Us on a Chromebook is to install the Linux version through Steam. Google still classifies Linux support as “beta,” and it’s not available on all Chromebooks. If you’re not sure if your Chromebook can handle Linux, Google provides a list of supporting devices.

