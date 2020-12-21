Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Among Others

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of December 2020 06:41:35 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • Raspberry Pi Imager update
  • Piunora has the guts of a Raspberry Pi 4 with Arduino form factor, M.2 PCIe socket

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is a pretty cool board, but if you wished it was just a bit smaller, and you could use the PCIe interface exposed by the Broadcom BCM2711 processor more easily, Timon has designed Piunora carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The solution provides a board with the guts of Raspberry Pi 4 SBC but using the Arduino form factor including access to the six ADC pins, and an M.2 socket with the PCIe signal from the Broadcom SoC.

  • Arduino Blog » Mesmerize your holiday guests with these motor-driven rheoscopic fluid ornaments

    We’ve all see Christmas ornaments shaped like a ball – interesting, but a bit passive. Will Donaldson, however, has created an amazing enhancement for these “orbaments,” adding a rheoscopic fluid inside that shows turbulent swirling patterns as it moves.

    The fluid is simply tap water and food coloring, plus the special rheoscopic concentrate that contains an array of light reflecting particles. To maintain a state or turbulence, Donaldson affixed a small drone-style motor to the hanger assembly on top of each orb using hot glue.

    Motors were inserted with propellers attached, which were bent to fit inside. To vary the speed of the turbulence, Donaldson included an Arduino Nano, along with an L293 driver, using the analogWrite() function for PWM control.

  • Notecard LTE Cat-M / NB-IoT M.2 modem sells for $49+ with 10 years of connectivity

    The company also offers a range of carrier boards for people not wanting to design their own custom baseboards for Notecard M.2 module that include support for LiPo or AA battery, Raspberry Pi HAT, a minimal board with micro USB, and one model designed for “embedded design”, meaning integration into end products.

  • Himax WE-I Plus EVB AI development board supports TFLite for microcontrollers

    The low power consumption technology of the development board reduces the current requirements. This significantly improves the design by eliminating the heat factor. The ASIC optimized for DSP intensive deep learning applications makes it multifunctional to perform voice, vision, and vibration detection and recognition. The all-in-one EVB contains many inbuilt devices that make it a good option over other “high profile boards such as the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense and ESP32” The support for the Tensorflow Lite Microcontrollers adds an additional feature of easy deployment. In terms of performance, the latency time for the 250KB TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers “Person detection” example is only 40ms, while the latency time of the 20KB TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers “Micro speech” example is only 6ms.

»

More in Tux Machines

Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and Former Linux Journal Staff

Open Automation Software Platform now runs on Raspberry Pi

Open Automation Software OAS has announced that its OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4, enabling low-cost, remote Pi-based data logging devices on multiplatform OAS automation networks. Open Automation Software (OAS) announced that its Full OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The addition of the Pi enables customers with OAS Platform software to deploy Pi-based devices for “on-site data logging in remote locations with limited power or connectivity.” Read more

The Review of GUI LVM Tools

The LVM is a powerful storage management module which is included in all the distributions of Linux now. It provides users with a variety of valuable features to fit different requirements. The management tools that come with LVM are based on the command line interface, which is very powerful and suitable for automated/batch operations. But LVM's operations and configuration are quite complex because of its own complexity. So many software companies including Red Hat have launched some GUI-based LVM tools to help users manage LVM more easily. Let’s review them here to see the similarities and differences between individual tools. Read more

today's howtos

  • Linux Head command Tutorials and Examples for Beginners

    The Linux head command is a simple command-line utility that allows users to display the first few portions of a file. Most people use it for viewing the topmost part of configuration files. But you can also use it for inspecting any files. In this guide, we have illustrated a few examples of how to use the head command. By the end of this guide, you should be able to learn its proper usage. Once you do so, you will become much fluent at navigating files directly from the terminal. So, continue reading to find out more about the head command in Linux.

  • How to Install and Configure SeaweedFS Cluster on Ubuntu 20.04

    SeaweedFS is an open-source, simple, and highly scalable distributed file system to store and serve billions of files fast. It is very similar to other file systems including, Ceph, GlusterFS, and HDFS. It can be easily integrated with the cloud and achieve both fast access time without any client-side changes. It has a rich set of features including, Automatic master servers failover, Automatic entry TTL expiration, Parallel processing, Handle large and small files, Low-latency access to any file, and many more.

  • How to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Gimp 2.10.22 and plugins on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to Find a File in Linux Using the Find Command - Make Tech Easier

    The Linux find command is one of the most important and handy commands in Linux systems. It can, as the name suggests, find files on your Linux PC based on pretty much whatever conditions and variables you set. You can find files by permissions, users, groups, file type, date, size and other possible criteria using the find command. Here we show you how to find a file in Linux using the find command.

  • How To Install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04

    In this guide, we will show you how to install LAMP With PHP 7.4 on Ubuntu 20.04.

  • How to Use GnuPG for Encryption on Linux

    Have you ever had sensitive information such as passwords or server login information you needed to send someone via email, but didn't know how to send it securely to avoid the information falling into the wrong hands? Here you'll learn how to securely transmit messages and files encrypted with PGP via the popular gnupg tool. Let's dive right in, and learn how to secure our communications!

  • How to create an inventory configuration in S3

    S3 Inventory configuration helps to manage the storage on AWS. It generates audit reports on the replication and encryption status of S3 objects for business, compliance, and regulatory needs. S3 Inventory configuration generates comma-separated values (CSV), Apache optimized row columnar (ORC) or Apache Parquet (Parquet) output files.

  • How to play Among Us on your Chromebook

    Another way to play Among Us on a Chromebook is to install the Linux version through Steam. Google still classifies Linux support as “beta,” and it’s not available on all Chromebooks. If you’re not sure if your Chromebook can handle Linux, Google provides a list of supporting devices.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6