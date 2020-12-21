Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Among Others
Raspberry Pi Imager update
Piunora has the guts of a Raspberry Pi 4 with Arduino form factor, M.2 PCIe socket
The Raspberry Pi 4 is a pretty cool board, but if you wished it was just a bit smaller, and you could use the PCIe interface exposed by the Broadcom BCM2711 processor more easily, Timon has designed Piunora carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The solution provides a board with the guts of Raspberry Pi 4 SBC but using the Arduino form factor including access to the six ADC pins, and an M.2 socket with the PCIe signal from the Broadcom SoC.
Arduino Blog » Mesmerize your holiday guests with these motor-driven rheoscopic fluid ornaments
We’ve all see Christmas ornaments shaped like a ball – interesting, but a bit passive. Will Donaldson, however, has created an amazing enhancement for these “orbaments,” adding a rheoscopic fluid inside that shows turbulent swirling patterns as it moves.
The fluid is simply tap water and food coloring, plus the special rheoscopic concentrate that contains an array of light reflecting particles. To maintain a state or turbulence, Donaldson affixed a small drone-style motor to the hanger assembly on top of each orb using hot glue.
Motors were inserted with propellers attached, which were bent to fit inside. To vary the speed of the turbulence, Donaldson included an Arduino Nano, along with an L293 driver, using the analogWrite() function for PWM control.
Notecard LTE Cat-M / NB-IoT M.2 modem sells for $49+ with 10 years of connectivity
The company also offers a range of carrier boards for people not wanting to design their own custom baseboards for Notecard M.2 module that include support for LiPo or AA battery, Raspberry Pi HAT, a minimal board with micro USB, and one model designed for “embedded design”, meaning integration into end products.
Himax WE-I Plus EVB AI development board supports TFLite for microcontrollers
The low power consumption technology of the development board reduces the current requirements. This significantly improves the design by eliminating the heat factor. The ASIC optimized for DSP intensive deep learning applications makes it multifunctional to perform voice, vision, and vibration detection and recognition. The all-in-one EVB contains many inbuilt devices that make it a good option over other “high profile boards such as the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense and ESP32” The support for the Tensorflow Lite Microcontrollers adds an additional feature of easy deployment. In terms of performance, the latency time for the 250KB TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers “Person detection” example is only 40ms, while the latency time of the 20KB TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers “Micro speech” example is only 6ms.
Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and Former Linux Journal Staff
Open Automation Software Platform now runs on Raspberry Pi
Open Automation Software OAS has announced that its OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4, enabling low-cost, remote Pi-based data logging devices on multiplatform OAS automation networks. Open Automation Software (OAS) announced that its Full OAS Platform supports the Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. The addition of the Pi enables customers with OAS Platform software to deploy Pi-based devices for “on-site data logging in remote locations with limited power or connectivity.”
The Review of GUI LVM Tools
The LVM is a powerful storage management module which is included in all the distributions of Linux now. It provides users with a variety of valuable features to fit different requirements. The management tools that come with LVM are based on the command line interface, which is very powerful and suitable for automated/batch operations. But LVM's operations and configuration are quite complex because of its own complexity. So many software companies including Red Hat have launched some GUI-based LVM tools to help users manage LVM more easily. Let’s review them here to see the similarities and differences between individual tools.
