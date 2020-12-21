Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: CentOS, Ceph Storage 5, Clown Computing and DNF/RPM

Red Hat
  • Changing CentOS in mid-stream

    CentOS was born out of an effort to build and distribute packages from the RHEL source provided by Red Hat. The initial CentOS release — CentOS 3.1 (based on the RHEL 3 release), came out in March 2004. There was also a CentOS 2 release (based on RHEL 2), but that showed up two months later. CentOS quickly attracted attention from users looking for a relatively stable system during a time when distributors were doing their best to separate free "community" distributions from the paid-for "enterprise" variants. LWN first mentioned CentOS in February 2004, and looked more closely in early 2005.

    CentOS proved to be the stable base it promised to be; that CentOS 2 release, for example, was supported until June 2009 and CentOS 3 had support until November 2010. There were some challenges, though; also in 2009, project co-founder Lance Davis disappeared, along with his control over the project's domain name and bank account. That situation was eventually worked out, happily, but not before the project survived some significant turbulence, forcing it toward more transparency in its governance and finances.

    The project also had trouble making timely releases in 2009, a problem that would resurface the following year — and often thereafter. Creating a CentOS release is not a simple or particularly fun job, so volunteers have often proved hard to come by. In 2011, this problem caused the project to fall dangerously behind on security updates while trying to produce the CentOS 6.0 release — a problem that would plague the project for much of the year. In 2012, Oracle tried to use the update delays as a way to market Oracle Linux to CentOS users.

    At the beginning of 2014, Red Hat acquired the CentOS project, taking ownership of the trademarks and hiring several CentOS developers. At the time, a governing board was set up, and Red Hat promised that the project would be run in a "public, open, and inclusive" way. A small fuss over version numbers raised concerns about how a post-acquisition CentOS would be run but, for the most part, things continued as before, just on a more solid footing. The project announced a rolling release at the end of that year.

  • Red Hat Ceph Storage 5: Introducing Cephadm

    We’re delighted to announce availability of the new Alpha 4 release of Red Hat Ceph Storage 5, built on the upstream project’s Pacific release cycle. This post is the first of a series that will walk you through the enhancements coming with the next major upgrade of Red Hat Ceph Storage—well ahead of their production release—and give the details needed to facilitate testing with early-access releases.

    Today’s post centers on the new Cephadm interface to the orchestration application programming interface (API), which is intended to become the preferred bare-metal installation and management method for Ceph across the broader vendor community. You can find download details for early access releases at the end of this blog. Now, without further ado, on to what is new…

  • Forrester study indicates 95% of insurance firms realize benefits from cloud-native development initiatives

    As insurers strive to differentiate themselves, many have come to the realization that adding front-end innovation, while patching the core, is not a sustainable development model. To meet policyholders’ expectations for a connected and personalized experience, organizations are flocking to cloud-native development, with the desire to take advantage of DevOps principles to accelerate and expand delivered features and services with greater flexibility.

    The Critical Value of Cloud-Native Development for Insurance Firms, a Forrester Consulting industry snapshot commissioned by Red Hat, verifies an overwhelming majority of surveyed developers at insurance companies in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific reported benefits from cloud-native development initiatives, and recognized more work needs to be done.

  • DNF/RPM Copy-On-Write Eyed For Fedora 34 To Speed Up Package Installation - Phoronix

    Fedora 34 is shaping up to be another exciting Fedora Linux release on the feature front. Among the material to look forward to in this spring 2021 Linux distribution release is routing all audio through PipeWire by default, enabling systemd-oomd by default, an independent XWayland package, and more. The latest proposal involves making use of DNF/RPM copy-on-write support atop Btrfs with Fedora 34.

    Fedora Workstation 33 initiated the move to the Btrfs file-system by default. With Fedora 34 is further taking advantage of Btrfs and its reflinking capabilities for supporting RPM copy-on-write to speed up package installations/upgrades.

Arch Family: Kubernetes in Arch Linux and aurutils 3.0.0

  • Kubernetes in Arch Linux

    Arch Linux got kubernetes packaged into the [community] repository the past week with the hard work of David Runge. I contribute to testing the packages so I thought it would be interesting to write up quickly the testing that was done. Originally I did the testing with docker but with the dockershim deprecation I rewrote the blog to utilize containerd instead. David has reworked the kubernetes archwiki article as well. It currently doesn’t cover all use cases and contributions welcome. I will try cover the containerd parts of this page to the wiki.

  • aurutils 3.0.0

    With the amount of changes, details spread over pull requests, git commit logs, and the documentation, I've written this post to detail the most important changes in aurutils 3.0.0. If you've used aurutils 2.3 before, I highly recommend reviewing the Transition table. Happy hacking!

Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and Arduino, Among Others

  • Raspberry Pi Imager update
  • Piunora has the guts of a Raspberry Pi 4 with Arduino form factor, M.2 PCIe socket

    The Raspberry Pi 4 is a pretty cool board, but if you wished it was just a bit smaller, and you could use the PCIe interface exposed by the Broadcom BCM2711 processor more easily, Timon has designed Piunora carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. The solution provides a board with the guts of Raspberry Pi 4 SBC but using the Arduino form factor including access to the six ADC pins, and an M.2 socket with the PCIe signal from the Broadcom SoC.

  • Arduino Blog » Mesmerize your holiday guests with these motor-driven rheoscopic fluid ornaments

    We’ve all see Christmas ornaments shaped like a ball – interesting, but a bit passive. Will Donaldson, however, has created an amazing enhancement for these “orbaments,” adding a rheoscopic fluid inside that shows turbulent swirling patterns as it moves. The fluid is simply tap water and food coloring, plus the special rheoscopic concentrate that contains an array of light reflecting particles. To maintain a state or turbulence, Donaldson affixed a small drone-style motor to the hanger assembly on top of each orb using hot glue. Motors were inserted with propellers attached, which were bent to fit inside. To vary the speed of the turbulence, Donaldson included an Arduino Nano, along with an L293 driver, using the analogWrite() function for PWM control.

  • Notecard LTE Cat-M / NB-IoT M.2 modem sells for $49+ with 10 years of connectivity

    The company also offers a range of carrier boards for people not wanting to design their own custom baseboards for Notecard M.2 module that include support for LiPo or AA battery, Raspberry Pi HAT, a minimal board with micro USB, and one model designed for “embedded design”, meaning integration into end products.

  • Himax WE-I Plus EVB AI development board supports TFLite for microcontrollers

    The low power consumption technology of the development board reduces the current requirements. This significantly improves the design by eliminating the heat factor. The ASIC optimized for DSP intensive deep learning applications makes it multifunctional to perform voice, vision, and vibration detection and recognition. The all-in-one EVB contains many inbuilt devices that make it a good option over other “high profile boards such as the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense and ESP32” The support for the Tensorflow Lite Microcontrollers adds an additional feature of easy deployment. In terms of performance, the latency time for the 250KB TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers “Person detection” example is only 40ms, while the latency time of the 20KB TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers “Micro speech” example is only 6ms.

  • Building Encrypted Images for Confidential Computing [Ed: Confidential Computing is typically just a misleading euphemism of surveillance companies that steal your data and then pretend to value your privacy by encrypting the stolen data for themselves and their data brokers

    With both Intel and AMD announcing confidential computing features to run encrypted virtual machines, IBM research has been looking into a new format for encrypted VM images. The first question is why a new format, after all qcow2 only recently deprecated its old encrypted image format in favour of luks. The problem is that in confidential computing, the guest VM runs inside the secure envelope but the host hypervisor (including the QEMU process) is untrusted and thus runs outside the secure envelope and, unfortunately, even for the new luks format, the encryption of the image is handled by QEMU and so the encryption key would be outside the secure envelope. Thus, a new format is needed to keep the encryption key (and, indeed, the encryption mechanism) within the guest VM itself. Fortunately, encrypted boot of Linux systems has been around for a while, and this can be used as a practical template for constructing a fully confidential encrypted image format and maintaining that confidentiality within a hostile cloud environment. In this article, I’ll explore the state of the art in encrypted boot, constructing EFI encrypted boot images, and finally, in the follow on article, look at deploying an encrypted image into a confidential environment and maintaining key secrecy in the cloud. [...] Traditionally grub is actually installed into the disk master boot record, but for EFI boot that changed and the disk (or VM image) must have an EFI System partition which is where the grub.efi binary is installed. Part of the job of the grub.efi binary is to find the root partition and source the /boot/grub1/grub.cfg. When you install grub on an EFI partition a search for the root by UUID is actually embedded into the grub binary. Another problem is likely that your distribution customizes the location of grub and updates the boot variables to tell the system where it is. However, a cloud image can’t rely on the boot variables and must be installed in the default location (\EFI\BOOT\bootx64.efi). This default location can be achieved by adding the –removable flag to grub-install.

  • Jenkins dynamically parameterized pipelins for terraform execution

    Jenkins in the Ops space is in general already painful. Lately the deprecation of the multiple-scms plugin caused some headache, becaue we relied heavily on it to generate pipelines in a Seedjob based on structure inside secondary repositories. We kind of started from scratch now and ship parameterized pipelines defined in Jenkinsfiles in those secondary repositories. Basically that is the way it should be, you store the pipeline definition along with code you'd like to execute. In our case that is mostly terraform and ansible.

  • Listing Linux Services with Systemctl | Linuxize

    In Linux, a service is a program that runs in the background . Services can be started on-demand or at the boot time. If you are using Linux as your primary operating system or development, platform you will deal with different services such as webserver, ssh or, cron . Knowing how to list running services or check the service status is important when debugging system issues. Most of the recent Linux distributions are using systemd as the default init system and service manager.

  • Monitoring Linux system resources using SAR (System Activity Report) - LinuxTechLab

    Once the servers have created & have been deployed to development or production etc, main task of system admin is to make sure that servers keep running by continuously monitoring its resource usage like memory utilization, CPU utilization etc with the help of various utilities. One such utility that is used for monitoring RHEL/CentOS servers is, SAR. SAR or System Activity Report is used for monitoring Linux system resources . It can be used to generate reports relating to performance of a system i.e CPU reports, Memory reports, Disk reports etc. It saves reports in the form of log files on the system.

  • Netcat : The swiss Army knife You must have - The Linux Juggernaut

    Netcat (also known as ‘nc’) is a networking tool used for reading or writing from TCP and UDP sockets using an easy interface. It is designed as a dependable ‘back-end’ device that can be used directly or easily driven by other programs and scripts. Therefore, this tool is a treat to network administrators, programmers, and pen-testers as it’s a feature rich network debugging and investigation tool.

  • Alan Pope: Snap Tips

    As you may or may not be aware, I work for Canonical on Snapcraft and Ubuntu. I use Ubuntu as my daily driver, and spend a lot of time maintaining snap packages, and listening to developers and users talk about software packaging, publishing, delivery and use. Over time I’ve collected a bunch of virtual notes in my head. Much of it has been turned into documentation, but often the information is rather spread out. I wanted to “brain dump” a bunch of notes, for common things people ask me about snap, snapd and snapcraft. Here’s the first set, about snap / snapd. A later post will focus on snapcraft.

  • Does NVMe use PCIe?

    Data processing is at the core of every business. A PC with mediocre specs is decent enough for simple data processing, but on a larger scale, it will not suffice. As data continues to grow, businesses are always searching for the latest technologies that can accelerate data processing. High-speed computer components are crucial in processing big chunks of data real-time. One of the key components that require upgrading is the internal secondary storage device. These devices play a vital role in capturing, accessing, processing and transforming data, and these have evolved significantly to meet business demands. NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) drive is the latest and by far the fastest evolution of storage devices. Before we delve deeper into NVMe, let’s briefly look at the different internal secondary storage media utilized today.

Audiocasts/Shows: TLLTS, LINUX Unplugged, Open Source Security, and Former Linux Journal Staff

