Free Software Leftovers What makes the EUPL unique? A new December 2020 presentation details the implications of the EUPL vision of sharing software based on the clarification of key concepts: Open source, Reciprocity, Compatibility, Interoperability, Compliance with EU law and support by a strong community on Joinup.eu.

Easily manage your company orders with this free Libre app: Hydra OMS If you have hundreds or thousands of orders every month and you suffer from a complicated business process for your accounting system or ERP solution, then Hydra OMS is for you. Hydra OMS is an open-source order management system (OMS) for small and medium-size companies. It helps company owners to manage hundreds of orders without breaking a sweat. It is a great option for support-based companies where they can manage support orders, track customer requests and follow-up with tasks with a straightforward procedure. It features full order automation, customizable business process models, a user-friendly interface and over-all simple flow-alike wizard. Hydra OMS offers a configurable process flow with a rich wizard system, which works is beneficial for companies with different workflows.

Inventory Manager: Free open-source warehouse manager Inventory Manager is a simple free inventory and stock manager for small and medium-size companies. It features several stock management tools which include asset tracking, advanced search, barcode/QR code scanner support and invoice manager.

State of the Source Presentations Available to Watch

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: CentOS, Ceph Storage 5, Clown Computing and DNF/RPM Changing CentOS in mid-stream CentOS was born out of an effort to build and distribute packages from the RHEL source provided by Red Hat. The initial CentOS release — CentOS 3.1 (based on the RHEL 3 release), came out in March 2004. There was also a CentOS 2 release (based on RHEL 2), but that showed up two months later. CentOS quickly attracted attention from users looking for a relatively stable system during a time when distributors were doing their best to separate free "community" distributions from the paid-for "enterprise" variants. LWN first mentioned CentOS in February 2004, and looked more closely in early 2005. CentOS proved to be the stable base it promised to be; that CentOS 2 release, for example, was supported until June 2009 and CentOS 3 had support until November 2010. There were some challenges, though; also in 2009, project co-founder Lance Davis disappeared, along with his control over the project's domain name and bank account. That situation was eventually worked out, happily, but not before the project survived some significant turbulence, forcing it toward more transparency in its governance and finances. The project also had trouble making timely releases in 2009, a problem that would resurface the following year — and often thereafter. Creating a CentOS release is not a simple or particularly fun job, so volunteers have often proved hard to come by. In 2011, this problem caused the project to fall dangerously behind on security updates while trying to produce the CentOS 6.0 release — a problem that would plague the project for much of the year. In 2012, Oracle tried to use the update delays as a way to market Oracle Linux to CentOS users. At the beginning of 2014, Red Hat acquired the CentOS project, taking ownership of the trademarks and hiring several CentOS developers. At the time, a governing board was set up, and Red Hat promised that the project would be run in a "public, open, and inclusive" way. A small fuss over version numbers raised concerns about how a post-acquisition CentOS would be run but, for the most part, things continued as before, just on a more solid footing. The project announced a rolling release at the end of that year.

Red Hat Ceph Storage 5: Introducing Cephadm We’re delighted to announce availability of the new Alpha 4 release of Red Hat Ceph Storage 5, built on the upstream project’s Pacific release cycle. This post is the first of a series that will walk you through the enhancements coming with the next major upgrade of Red Hat Ceph Storage—well ahead of their production release—and give the details needed to facilitate testing with early-access releases. Today’s post centers on the new Cephadm interface to the orchestration application programming interface (API), which is intended to become the preferred bare-metal installation and management method for Ceph across the broader vendor community. You can find download details for early access releases at the end of this blog. Now, without further ado, on to what is new…

Forrester study indicates 95% of insurance firms realize benefits from cloud-native development initiatives As insurers strive to differentiate themselves, many have come to the realization that adding front-end innovation, while patching the core, is not a sustainable development model. To meet policyholders’ expectations for a connected and personalized experience, organizations are flocking to cloud-native development, with the desire to take advantage of DevOps principles to accelerate and expand delivered features and services with greater flexibility. The Critical Value of Cloud-Native Development for Insurance Firms, a Forrester Consulting industry snapshot commissioned by Red Hat, verifies an overwhelming majority of surveyed developers at insurance companies in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific reported benefits from cloud-native development initiatives, and recognized more work needs to be done.

DNF/RPM Copy-On-Write Eyed For Fedora 34 To Speed Up Package Installation - Phoronix Fedora 34 is shaping up to be another exciting Fedora Linux release on the feature front. Among the material to look forward to in this spring 2021 Linux distribution release is routing all audio through PipeWire by default, enabling systemd-oomd by default, an independent XWayland package, and more. The latest proposal involves making use of DNF/RPM copy-on-write support atop Btrfs with Fedora 34. Fedora Workstation 33 initiated the move to the Btrfs file-system by default. With Fedora 34 is further taking advantage of Btrfs and its reflinking capabilities for supporting RPM copy-on-write to speed up package installations/upgrades.