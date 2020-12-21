today's howtos
How to Print from Your Chromebook
In Windows, you can install the driver for your printer and print document on your PC. What about Chromebook? With a lack of dedicated software for printing, it may seem confusing at first glance. Fortunately, it’s not confusing at all, and in just a few easy steps, Chromebook users will be on their way to printing documents, photos and more. Keep reading for all of the steps you need to know to print from your Chromebook. Addin
How to Install XWiki on CentOS 7
In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to XWiki on CentOS 7. XWiki is a free and open-source advanced wiki software platform written in Java. It runs on servlet containers like JBoss, Tomcat, etc. which uses a database such as MySQL or PostgreSQL to store its information.
We will use a VPS with CentOS 7 but you should be able to install XWiki following this tutorial on all Red hat based Linux distributions. Installing XWiki on CentOS 7 is a fairly easy task and it shouldn’t take more than 20 minutes to finish it.
How To Install IonCube Loader on Debian 10 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install IonCube Loader on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, IonCube Loaders is basically an encryption/decryption utility for PHP applications that also assists in speeding up the pages that are served. It is often required for a lot of PHP-based applications.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of IonCube Loader on a Debian 10 (Buster).
How to Install Linux on Windows With Dual Boot
dig Command in Linux with Useful Examples
dig stands for Domain Information Groper, is a command line network tool for gathering domain name server information. The dig command is another powerful tool similar to nslookup for diagnosing dns related problems.
We can use dig command to query various dns servers to fetch records like address record, CNAME, TXT, Mail exchange records etc… I also found an useful website showmydns.net to search dns records from multiple locations world wide.
How to Install and Uninstall a List of Packages From a File
In some case you may need to install list of packages from one server to another server.
For example, You have installed 15 packages on Server-A, and those packages needs to be installed on Server-B, Server-C, etc.,
We can manually install all the packages but it’s time consuming process.
It can be done for one or two servers, think about if you have around 10 servers.
Hestia Installation on Ubuntu 20.04: An open-source Linux web server control panel
HestiaCP is based on another open-source project called Vesta Control panel, which is also free to download and use either from the official website or GitHub page.
The users who want to create, configure, and handle Apache or Nginx web servers with PHP-FPM but via Graphical user interface can install the HestiaCP in just a few commands. Apart from the web servers, it also offers DNS server, Multiple PHP versions; MariaDB or PostgreSQL databases; POP/IMAP/SMTP mail services with Anti-Virus and Firewall with brute-force attack detection.
Hands-On: Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4
Over the past few weeks, I have tried out Ubuntu, Manjaro, openSUSE and the latest Raspberry Pi OS release on the Raspberry Pi 4. I am going to complete this series with a look at Kali Linux, one of my favorite specialist Linux distributions. Kali is specifically made for security analysis and penetration testing, and is preloaded and configured for that purpose. The combination of the inexpensive and portable Raspberry Pi hardware and the Kali Linux distribution has seemed extremely promising to me for several years now, but so far it hasn't really fulfilled my expectations. Hopefully the more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 and the more mature Kali Linux 2020.4 will remedy that. Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi can be downloaded from the Offensive Security ARM Images web page (not the main Kali Downloads page, although there is a link to the correct page there). There are four download images there:
Darktable 3.4 Released with Revamped Tethering View, Module Grouping Feature
Coming more than four months after Darktable 3.2, the new release introduces a revamped tethering view that now supports histogram, a new module grouping feature that lets you create your own groups of modules, and an enhanced module masking feature with scene-referred workflows and fully unbounded blending modes, supporting parametric masking in linear RGB or JzCzHz color spaces. A new color calibration module has been implemented as well in this release and stands as a full-featured hub for all your color correction needs. Moreover, Darktable 3.4 improves the Map view with support for grouping images that are close to each other and displaying a counter at the bottom-left corner, which boosts the performance when manipulating a large collection of images and makes movement of images easier.
Free Software Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora: CentOS, Ceph Storage 5, Clown Computing and DNF/RPM
