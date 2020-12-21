Coming more than four months after Darktable 3.2, the new release introduces a revamped tethering view that now supports histogram, a new module grouping feature that lets you create your own groups of modules, and an enhanced module masking feature with scene-referred workflows and fully unbounded blending modes, supporting parametric masking in linear RGB or JzCzHz color spaces. A new color calibration module has been implemented as well in this release and stands as a full-featured hub for all your color correction needs. Moreover, Darktable 3.4 improves the Map view with support for grouping images that are close to each other and displaying a counter at the bottom-left corner, which boosts the performance when manipulating a large collection of images and makes movement of images easier.

Over the past few weeks, I have tried out Ubuntu, Manjaro, openSUSE and the latest Raspberry Pi OS release on the Raspberry Pi 4. I am going to complete this series with a look at Kali Linux, one of my favorite specialist Linux distributions. Kali is specifically made for security analysis and penetration testing, and is preloaded and configured for that purpose. The combination of the inexpensive and portable Raspberry Pi hardware and the Kali Linux distribution has seemed extremely promising to me for several years now, but so far it hasn't really fulfilled my expectations. Hopefully the more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 and the more mature Kali Linux 2020.4 will remedy that. Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi can be downloaded from the Offensive Security ARM Images web page (not the main Kali Downloads page, although there is a link to the correct page there). There are four download images there:

Free Software Leftovers What makes the EUPL unique? A new December 2020 presentation details the implications of the EUPL vision of sharing software based on the clarification of key concepts: Open source, Reciprocity, Compatibility, Interoperability, Compliance with EU law and support by a strong community on Joinup.eu.

Easily manage your company orders with this free Libre app: Hydra OMS If you have hundreds or thousands of orders every month and you suffer from a complicated business process for your accounting system or ERP solution, then Hydra OMS is for you. Hydra OMS is an open-source order management system (OMS) for small and medium-size companies. It helps company owners to manage hundreds of orders without breaking a sweat. It is a great option for support-based companies where they can manage support orders, track customer requests and follow-up with tasks with a straightforward procedure. It features full order automation, customizable business process models, a user-friendly interface and over-all simple flow-alike wizard. Hydra OMS offers a configurable process flow with a rich wizard system, which works is beneficial for companies with different workflows.

Inventory Manager: Free open-source warehouse manager Inventory Manager is a simple free inventory and stock manager for small and medium-size companies. It features several stock management tools which include asset tracking, advanced search, barcode/QR code scanner support and invoice manager.

State of the Source Presentations Available to Watch

Need a last-minute gift? Gift an FSF membership! Do you need a last-minute gift for the techie or activist in your life? Want something that will keep on giving for the rest of the year? Concerned about spending money on yet another dust collector or future regift? Is "retail therapy" actually not that therapeutic for you? Are the myriad options generating a cloud of anxiety over your head?