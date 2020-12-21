Android Leftovers
Motorola announces plans to upgrade 21 phones to Android 11
[Update: Global] Samsung’s popular Galaxy S20 FE starts getting its Android 11 update
Let’s Encrypt comes up with workaround for abandonware Android devices
Dragon Touch Notepad 102 10 inch Android tablet review
Google Assistant Voice Search on Chrome is Expanding to Android
Android beginner’s guide: how to download apps and launchers on your new Google smartphone
Why I rewrote my open source virtual reality server
Look! I wrote a virtual reality (VR) server and published it on GitHub! But why? Well, I'm your typical introverted hacker. I like to play with technology. Whenever something new comes out, I have to lay my hands on it and get them dirty. So, when I gifted myself Oculus Quest last year, I played a few games before I wanted to code something myself. And guess what? Everything is proprietary! Alright, this may be a bit of an overstatement. But my overall impression of the VR industry is exactly that—it's all proprietary! Hardware and software vendors are trying to lock developers in to sell more devices and development tools than their competitors—deja vu, like the Unix wars in the last century.
Hands-On: Kali Linux on the Raspberry Pi 4
Over the past few weeks, I have tried out Ubuntu, Manjaro, openSUSE and the latest Raspberry Pi OS release on the Raspberry Pi 4. I am going to complete this series with a look at Kali Linux, one of my favorite specialist Linux distributions. Kali is specifically made for security analysis and penetration testing, and is preloaded and configured for that purpose. The combination of the inexpensive and portable Raspberry Pi hardware and the Kali Linux distribution has seemed extremely promising to me for several years now, but so far it hasn't really fulfilled my expectations. Hopefully the more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 and the more mature Kali Linux 2020.4 will remedy that. Kali Linux for the Raspberry Pi can be downloaded from the Offensive Security ARM Images web page (not the main Kali Downloads page, although there is a link to the correct page there). There are four download images there:
Darktable 3.4 Released with Revamped Tethering View, Module Grouping Feature
Coming more than four months after Darktable 3.2, the new release introduces a revamped tethering view that now supports histogram, a new module grouping feature that lets you create your own groups of modules, and an enhanced module masking feature with scene-referred workflows and fully unbounded blending modes, supporting parametric masking in linear RGB or JzCzHz color spaces. A new color calibration module has been implemented as well in this release and stands as a full-featured hub for all your color correction needs. Moreover, Darktable 3.4 improves the Map view with support for grouping images that are close to each other and displaying a counter at the bottom-left corner, which boosts the performance when manipulating a large collection of images and makes movement of images easier.
