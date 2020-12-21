Programming Leftovers
-
Day 24: Christmas-oriented programming, part deux – Raku Advent Calendar
In the previous installment of this series of articles, we started with a straightforward script, and we wanted to arrive to a sound object-oriented design using Raku.
-
Speeding up CPython
Python, at least in the CPython reference implementation, is not a particularly speedy language. That is not at all surprising to anyone who has used it—the language is optimized for understandability and development speed, instead. There have been lots of efforts over the years to speed up various parts of the interpreter, compiler, and virtual-machine bytecode execution, though no comprehensive overhaul has been merged into CPython. An interesting new proposal could perhaps change that, though it is unclear at this point if it will take off.
Mark Shannon posted a message about his ideas to the python-dev mailing list in late October. He noted that CPython is slow, "yet little is done to fix it"; he would like to change that. He has a four-phase plan to get there on the technical side, along with some ideas on how to fund the effort.
-
How to build a multi-file fields concordance
Suppose also I'd like to compare what's in the shared fields, using a tool like AWK.
-
10 ways we learned Rust in 2020
The Rust language is getting more and more popular, as the combination of memory safety and zero-cost abstractions makes it a good fit for handling many tasks.
In addition, frequent releases, consideration for development ergonomics, and high-quality documentation are leading more people to learn Rust.
Whether you're new to Rust or have been using it for a while, you'll learn something new in Opensource.com's top 10 articles about Rust in 2020.
-
This Week in Rust 370
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 639 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Security and Proprietary Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
14 hours 1 sec ago
14 hours 48 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 9 min ago