Software and Games Leftovers

Thursday 24th of December 2020 08:52:03 PM
Software
Gaming
  • [Zenwalk] AppImage for VLC 3 Media Player

    Maybe you like VLC and don't want to install Qt5 just for that ?

    Here's the fully platform independent AppImage for VLC 3.x :

    vlc-3.0.11.1-x86_64-1alien.AppImage

    Hopefully it should work on any distribution without any dependency.

  • [Sparky Linux] Cozy

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Cozy

    What is Cozy?

    A modern audio book player for Linux using GTK+ 3

  • Ventoy 1.0.31 - Neowin

    Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)

  • Art of Rally: Artful Enough?

    Ever wondered what happened to racing games viewed from above? They used to be huge hits back in the heydays of 2D (or even the very beginning of 3D games, the first GTA was viewed from above). Yet they have completely disappeared by now. Well, almost. With Art of Rally, we get a surprising new take on a very popular racing genre. And despite what the trailer might have suggested, it does not play at all like Dirt Rally or anything in the Dirt series for that matter.

    The whole game takes a very minimalist approach. Menus are simple (black text on white without any kind of decoration), and all tracks use few main colors and almost no textures to depict the race and its environment. Visually, I do find it pleasant. It helps you focus on the core of the game, the driving, like the early 8-bit games which could not display much apart from the road.

  • Go to Canada with Promods for American Truck Simulator

    Instead of adding a trinket or two, changing some graphics or lighting, Promods is a huge project that practically gives you a new, much bigger game, adding over 80 new cities and several countries to the map, not to mention new cosmetics, skins, trailers, companies and so on. It is nearly 8 GiB in size and composed of about 15 mods (the number may vary depending on your options) that must be added in the right order with the mod manager.

    Since it’s that big of an undertaking, it is not in the Steam workshop and it is sort of a pain to update:you have to remove all previous versions of the mods and then add the new versions in the same order. Also, they need exact game versions and every new version of the modset takes 1-2 weeks to appear after each new version on Steam or GOG (it is suggested on their pages to use the “betas” properties tab for the game on Steam to select an older build while the synchronized version is not out).

    The modset also requires all official map DLCs to work — probably a very smart way to prevent conflicts of interest with SCS Software — and in the download page, it only allows you to download the mods at 300 kB/s if you do not wish to pay 1 Euro for the “premium” download.

    Even then, on thing can be said with confidence: passing all the obstacles, this modset is one of the best you can add to Euro Truck. It is worth every byte. It is not only a matter of quantity; it adds an enormous amount of quality to the game, more believable scenarios, companions, roads that actually offer alternate paths, meaningful missions and so much life to the landscape.

  • Nearly half a billion users played Among Us in November

    The success is even more remarkable because InnerSloth — the company that makes Among Us — only has four employees. That’s roughly 125 million players per person who works on the game. It’s proven to be so popular that the studio decided to cancel a sequel that was in the works and just put all its effort into improving the original. It even caught the attention of sitting congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who livestreamed herself playing it to try to encourage people to vote, with an audience on Twitch that peaked at over 400 thousand viewers.

  • How the Video Game Industry Quietly Powered Through a Pandemic

    Nielsen reported a bump in video game usage as stay-at-home orders went into effect across the globe. Over the week of March 23-29, a survey of roughly 3,000 game-playing individuals indicated a spike amid quarantine, with the U.S. seeing the highest increase at 45 percent, followed by France, the U.K. and Germany. After six long months of the pandemic, video game enthusiasm did not wane. In the third quarter overall, industry consumer spending hit $11.2 billion, an increase of 24 percent compared to a year earlier.

Programming Leftovers

  • Day 24: Christmas-oriented programming, part deux – Raku Advent Calendar

    In the previous installment of this series of articles, we started with a straightforward script, and we wanted to arrive to a sound object-oriented design using Raku.

  • Speeding up CPython

    Python, at least in the CPython reference implementation, is not a particularly speedy language. That is not at all surprising to anyone who has used it—the language is optimized for understandability and development speed, instead. There have been lots of efforts over the years to speed up various parts of the interpreter, compiler, and virtual-machine bytecode execution, though no comprehensive overhaul has been merged into CPython. An interesting new proposal could perhaps change that, though it is unclear at this point if it will take off. Mark Shannon posted a message about his ideas to the python-dev mailing list in late October. He noted that CPython is slow, "yet little is done to fix it"; he would like to change that. He has a four-phase plan to get there on the technical side, along with some ideas on how to fund the effort.

  • How to build a multi-file fields concordance

    Suppose also I'd like to compare what's in the shared fields, using a tool like AWK.

  • 10 ways we learned Rust in 2020

    The Rust language is getting more and more popular, as the combination of memory safety and zero-cost abstractions makes it a good fit for handling many tasks. In addition, frequent releases, consideration for development ergonomics, and high-quality documentation are leading more people to learn Rust. Whether you're new to Rust or have been using it for a while, you'll learn something new in Opensource.com's top 10 articles about Rust in 2020.

  • This Week in Rust 370

Security and Proprietary Leftovers

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (spip and sympa), Gentoo (c-ares, cherokee, curl, dbus, firefox, gdk-pixbuf, haproxy, libass, nss, openssl, pdns, pdns-recursor, php, samba, tomcat, and webkit-gtk), and SUSE (java-1_8_0-ibm, openexr, and python3).

  • Cross-layer attacks: New hacking technique raises DNS cache poisoning, user tracking risk

    As many as one in 20 web servers could be vulnerable to a weakness in the Linux kernel, according to security researchers. The same weakness could also expose millions of Android device users to increased risk of tracking.

  • A Major Wireless Network Flaw Is Still Being Exploited To Track User Locations

    In 2017, hackers and security researchers highlighted long-standing vulnerabilities in Signaling System 7 (SS7, or Common Channel Signalling System 7 in the US), a series of protocols first built in 1975 to help connect phone carriers around the world. While the problem isn't new, a 2016 60 Minutes report brought wider attention to the fact that the flaw can allow a hacker to track user location, dodge encryption, and even record private conversations. All while the intrusion looks like ordinary carrier to carrier chatter among a sea of other, "privileged peering relationships."

  • The cyber attack that rocked the nation [iophk: Windows TCO]

    “Mistakes were made,” acknowledged founder and deposed CEO Ville Tapio—not “I made mistakes,” but the passive voice dodge. Left unmentioned was the fact that, as Mikko Hyppönen, chief research officer at Finnish cyber security firm F-Secure, pointed out, the company left the door wide open to [crackers].

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

