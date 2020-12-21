Software and Games Leftovers
[Zenwalk] AppImage for VLC 3 Media Player
Maybe you like VLC and don't want to install Qt5 just for that ?
Here's the fully platform independent AppImage for VLC 3.x :
vlc-3.0.11.1-x86_64-1alien.AppImage
Hopefully it should work on any distribution without any dependency.
[Sparky Linux] Cozy
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Cozy
What is Cozy?
A modern audio book player for Linux using GTK+ 3
Ventoy 1.0.31 - Neowin
Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)
Art of Rally: Artful Enough?
Ever wondered what happened to racing games viewed from above? They used to be huge hits back in the heydays of 2D (or even the very beginning of 3D games, the first GTA was viewed from above). Yet they have completely disappeared by now. Well, almost. With Art of Rally, we get a surprising new take on a very popular racing genre. And despite what the trailer might have suggested, it does not play at all like Dirt Rally or anything in the Dirt series for that matter.
The whole game takes a very minimalist approach. Menus are simple (black text on white without any kind of decoration), and all tracks use few main colors and almost no textures to depict the race and its environment. Visually, I do find it pleasant. It helps you focus on the core of the game, the driving, like the early 8-bit games which could not display much apart from the road.
Go to Canada with Promods for American Truck Simulator
Instead of adding a trinket or two, changing some graphics or lighting, Promods is a huge project that practically gives you a new, much bigger game, adding over 80 new cities and several countries to the map, not to mention new cosmetics, skins, trailers, companies and so on. It is nearly 8 GiB in size and composed of about 15 mods (the number may vary depending on your options) that must be added in the right order with the mod manager.
Since it’s that big of an undertaking, it is not in the Steam workshop and it is sort of a pain to update:you have to remove all previous versions of the mods and then add the new versions in the same order. Also, they need exact game versions and every new version of the modset takes 1-2 weeks to appear after each new version on Steam or GOG (it is suggested on their pages to use the “betas” properties tab for the game on Steam to select an older build while the synchronized version is not out).
The modset also requires all official map DLCs to work — probably a very smart way to prevent conflicts of interest with SCS Software — and in the download page, it only allows you to download the mods at 300 kB/s if you do not wish to pay 1 Euro for the “premium” download.
Even then, on thing can be said with confidence: passing all the obstacles, this modset is one of the best you can add to Euro Truck. It is worth every byte. It is not only a matter of quantity; it adds an enormous amount of quality to the game, more believable scenarios, companions, roads that actually offer alternate paths, meaningful missions and so much life to the landscape.
Nearly half a billion users played Among Us in November
The success is even more remarkable because InnerSloth — the company that makes Among Us — only has four employees. That’s roughly 125 million players per person who works on the game. It’s proven to be so popular that the studio decided to cancel a sequel that was in the works and just put all its effort into improving the original. It even caught the attention of sitting congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who livestreamed herself playing it to try to encourage people to vote, with an audience on Twitch that peaked at over 400 thousand viewers.
How the Video Game Industry Quietly Powered Through a Pandemic
Nielsen reported a bump in video game usage as stay-at-home orders went into effect across the globe. Over the week of March 23-29, a survey of roughly 3,000 game-playing individuals indicated a spike amid quarantine, with the U.S. seeing the highest increase at 45 percent, followed by France, the U.K. and Germany. After six long months of the pandemic, video game enthusiasm did not wane. In the third quarter overall, industry consumer spending hit $11.2 billion, an increase of 24 percent compared to a year earlier.
