today's leftovers
10 of our favorite sysadmin stories | Enable Sysadmin
Mastering scrum, remote work tips, advice for the junior admins, and how to identify failure are some of the top stories impacting sysadmin careers.
Server failure, Linux comprise 2020 data center management tips
Linux is an industry standard for server and data center management, but there are some questions about what it is exactly and what it does in the data center. At the most basic level, Linux is an OS that you can run on your servers across your infrastructure.
Linux is unusual because it is an open source OS, which affects licensing. The GNU General Public License states the terms under which you can use, modify and distribute the OS. With this license model, the idea is that this OS remains open source and is free for all to use.
The other main distinction Linux has from macOS and Windows OS is the kernel. Because the open source community constantly maintains and updates the kernel, it is an ideal choice for a server infrastructure that requires real-time upkeep. The Linux kernel contains subsystems for memory management, process management, network stack, virtual file system and a system call interface, as well as arch and device drivers.
5 reasons to use the Atom text editor [Ed: IBM's Red Hat says use a Microsoft text editor used to leverage Microsoft’s proprietary software monopoly, GitHub.]
How The Gates (Almost) Stole Christmas
