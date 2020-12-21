today's howtos
How To Install IntelliJ IDEA on CentOS 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install IntelliJ IDEA on CentOS 8. For those of you who didn’t know, IntelliJ Idea is a java Integrated development environment (IDE) for developing computer software. It is developed by JetBrains and released under Apache License in January 2001. IntelliJ IDEA also supports major build automation tools such as Maven, Ant, and Gradle, version controls systems such as Git and SVN. It has a built-in terminal, database tools, code completion, inline debugger. Also, it supports detecting duplicates, connecting Docker containers and application servers such as Tomcat, JBoss, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step by step installation of IntelliJ IDEA JetBrains on CentOS 8.
How to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart on Ubuntu 20.04 - YouTube
Sometimes Docker (its Snap version rather, .i.e. docker-snap ) has some problems when trying to create volumes that are mounted on a directory that doesnot belong to the home directory of the user.
How to fix Docker error mkdir [folder]: read-only file system
In this video, we are looking at how to install Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install Vroid Studio on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Vroid Studio on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
Install darktable 3.4.0 in Ubuntu / openSUSE / Fedora
In this tutorial i will show you how to install darktable 3.4.0 in Ubuntu 20.10 LTS, 20.04 LTS , openSUSE and Fedora 33
darktable is an open source photography workflow application and non-destructive raw developer.
darktable team released a new version 3.4.0 with new features, bugfixes and users are recommened to ugrade to latest version 3.4.0 form 3.2.1
Install Cache-Enhanced Nextcloud Cloud Storage on the Ubuntu Linux Server – The New Stack
At a time when more and more people and businesses are having to shift the way they work, the on-premises collaboration-friendly Nextcloud “cloud” storage service provides an easy to use, reliable, and extensible (with hundreds of available apps to install) option. Think of it as a Google Drive or Dropbox shared file drive on your (virtual) Linux computer, but built with open source. And with every new iteration, the developers add new features and refine what’s already there.
The latest release of Nextcloud, 20, includes some important changes, two of which are the new Dashboard — for a quick overview of what’s happening on your Nextcloud instance — and Talk integrations, so you can bridge your local chat tool with services like IRC, Slack, MS Teams, and more.
Run SQL queries on Data files with TrdSQL
Trdsql is a command-line python application that execute SQL queries on flat data files like CSV, TSV, LTSV, TBLN and JSON files. It also allows exporting the outputs in several formats.
The application is written in Go language which known for speed and performance.
The reason why did we choose to write about trdSQL is that we used it in some tasks. It is proven to be a useful and reliable tool.
The trdsql supports both MySQL and PostgreSQL queries. It also can execute SQL queries from .sql files.
GNU Linux – howto create mac partition hfs+ with gparted greyed out option
Adriaan de Groot: Improving developer setup
One of the important parts of getting-started in an project is setting up a developer environment (if you want to do code contributions; other kinds of contributions need different setup). Calamares has a thing called deploycala.py which mangles the system it is run in (recommended only in VMs or live-ISO) while the KDE project has a wiki page on getting involved as a developer and a build tool that can do initial system setup and help with builds. As a most-of-the-time-FreeBSD developer, I’m somewhat spoiled for a developer environment: a compiler (clang) is included, and installing package something also installs all the development tooling required for something. In other words: chasing development dependencies is pretty much trivial. Many Linux distro’s support split dev-packages, and the names of those vary per-distro. My own deploycala.py script handles a half-dozen common variants. The kdesrc-build tool from KDE does something similar, with known-dependencies lists for Alpine, Arch, Debian, Fedora, Gentoo, Mageia and openSUSE (presumably “and derivatives”). So I decided to put this to the test by turning my recently-installed Plasma Mobile on Desktop into a development VM. Should be simple: the base is KDE neon User Edition, which is (kind of like) Ubuntu, which is (kind of like) Debian, so it ought to be straightforward.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers: Fedora Council, Kebechet and More
Puppy/EasyOS: Release of EasyOS Buster 2.5.5, Kernel 5.10.2 and EasyOS Dunfell 0.101
Videos: All Things Open 2020, "DistroTube" and "Linux Gamer"
